New York

About

Hi. I'm Michael Loscialpo. I aspire to provide clients with simple answers to their everyday legal issues so they can cut through the legal jargon and move on to what matters most in their lives.

My expertise is in areas such as estates, wills, trusts, contracts, business formations and transactions, employment law, and civil litigation.

My unique background as an entrepreneur and financial advisor has helped me deliver practical legal strategies that complement my individual clients' lifestyles. My business clients benefit from my ability to craft win/win solutions to promote business growth and sustainability.

Among my proudest career moments were saving clients from losing their family's home and helping grandparents regain visitation rights of their grandchildren.

In my off time, you can find me back country and alpine skiing.

Why I practice law

I practice law in order to provide comfort and peace of mind to my clients.

Fun fact

I'm an avid soccer fan, having played and coached the sport for most of my life.

Professional background

Education

New England Law | Boston

J.D. in Law, 1996

State University of New York at Oswego

B.A. in Political Science, 1993

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Associate Attorney

2022 - Present

Loscialpo Law

Managing Attorney

1997 - Present

Fritz, Grosswald & Walters LLC

Of Counsel

2021 - Present

Associations

New York State Bar Association

Member

1997 - 2022