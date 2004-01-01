Michael M. Goldberg

Attorney
M. Goldberg Law LLC
Massachusetts, Rhode Island
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Michael Goldberg. I pride myself on listening carefully to each client, providing them with sound legal guidance on their options, and explaining how they can overcome their challenges. My areas of specialization are Business Law, Estate Planning, Criminal Defense, and Personal Injury.
Each client’s needs are unique. Over the years, I have learned that the best way to serve my clients is to listen first, and then to discuss solutions. After talking through their options, clients have a better understanding of the situation and feel confident about how to move forward.
Being an attorney is not just about winning in court, or advising a client or business, it is about giving back to the local community. Some of the work that I am most proud of includes teaching high school students about safe driving habits through the End Distracted Driving (EndDD) Program.
I provide personalized attention, and make each client feel like they are my top priority. Outside of work, I enjoy running and spending time at the beach with my two daughters and wife. I also serve on the board of directors for the Feinstein Foundation, and participate in community activities such as the Urban Debate League.
Navigating the legal world can feel complicated and confusing. I became a lawyer to cut through the noise, and simplify even the most complex situations for my clients.
I live in the Providence, Rhode Island area with my wife and two daughters. I am an avid runner, and a member of the Ronald McDonald House Running Club of Providence. I also frequently participate in local road races and triathlons.
Seton Hall University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2007
The George Washington University
B.S., B.A. in Economics/Political Science, 2004
M. Goldberg Law LLC
Attorney
2011-Present
New Jersey Office of the Public Defender
Assistant Deputy Public Defender
2008-2011
The Honorable R. Alcazar, Family Division, Superior Court of New Jersey
Law Clerk
2008
Rhode Island Bar Association
Member
2011 - Present
Massachusetts Bar Association
Member
2011 - Present
Rhode Island Association for Justice
Member
2014 - Present
Rhode Island Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers
Member
2016 - Present