Michael M. Goldberg

Massachusetts, Rhode Island

About

Hi, I’m Michael Goldberg. I pride myself on listening carefully to each client, providing them with sound legal guidance on their options, and explaining how they can overcome their challenges. My areas of specialization are Business Law, Estate Planning, Criminal Defense, and Personal Injury.

Each client’s needs are unique. Over the years, I have learned that the best way to serve my clients is to listen first, and then to discuss solutions. After talking through their options, clients have a better understanding of the situation and feel confident about how to move forward.

Being an attorney is not just about winning in court, or advising a client or business, it is about giving back to the local community. Some of the work that I am most proud of includes teaching high school students about safe driving habits through the End Distracted Driving (EndDD) Program.

I provide personalized attention, and make each client feel like they are my top priority. Outside of work, I enjoy running and spending time at the beach with my two daughters and wife. I also serve on the board of directors for the Feinstein Foundation, and participate in community activities such as the Urban Debate League.

Why I practice law

Navigating the legal world can feel complicated and confusing. I became a lawyer to cut through the noise, and simplify even the most complex situations for my clients.

Fun fact

I live in the Providence, Rhode Island area with my wife and two daughters. I am an avid runner, and a member of the Ronald McDonald House Running Club of Providence. I also frequently participate in local road races and triathlons.

Professional background

Education

Seton Hall University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2007

The George Washington University

B.S., B.A. in Economics/Political Science, 2004

Experience

M. Goldberg Law LLC

Attorney

2011-Present

New Jersey Office of the Public Defender

Assistant Deputy Public Defender

2008-2011

The Honorable R. Alcazar, Family Division, Superior Court of New Jersey

Law Clerk

2008

Associations

Rhode Island Bar Association

Member

2011 - Present

Massachusetts Bar Association

Member

2011 - Present

Rhode Island Association for Justice

Member

2014 - Present

Rhode Island Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers

Member

2016 - Present