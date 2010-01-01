Associate Attorney
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
Ohio
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Child Custody / Support, Marriage and Divorce, Real Estate
Hi, I’m Mike Ditzel. My practice is focused around my clients, identifying and addressing their specific needs and problems. I handle legal issues that regular people and families are often faced with, including estate administration and planning, probate, trust administration, will and trust preparation, family and domestic law, criminal defense, personal injury, and real estate.
As an attorney, I have learned to listen carefully to my clients and ask poignant follow-up questions to ensure that I can offer advice and services that address their needs.
My proudest moments as an attorney are when I finalize an adoption and I see the joy and happiness on the faces of the adoptive parents, and the child.
In order to ensure my clients receive the maximum value from my work, I focus on addressing my clients’ specific needs and I avoid providing services that I feel are not necessary, depending on the specific circumstances of my clients.
I started practicing law because I have always enjoyed helping people and as an attorney, I am able to help people every day.
In my spare time, I enjoy attending sporting events, spending time with my young niece and nephew, and boating.
Cleveland-Marshall College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2013
St. John Fisher College
B.A. in Political Science, 2010
Law Offices of Neil W. Siegel
Associate Attorney
2013-Present
Law Offices of Neil W. Siegel
Law Clerk
2012-2013
Solicitor of Labor - Department of Labor
Law Clerk
2011
Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association
Member
2013-Present
Ohio State Bar Association
Member
2010-2014