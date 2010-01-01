Ohio

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Child Custody / Support, Marriage and Divorce, Real Estate

About

Hi, I’m Mike Ditzel. My practice is focused around my clients, identifying and addressing their specific needs and problems. I handle legal issues that regular people and families are often faced with, including estate administration and planning, probate, trust administration, will and trust preparation, family and domestic law, criminal defense, personal injury, and real estate.

As an attorney, I have learned to listen carefully to my clients and ask poignant follow-up questions to ensure that I can offer advice and services that address their needs.

My proudest moments as an attorney are when I finalize an adoption and I see the joy and happiness on the faces of the adoptive parents, and the child.

In order to ensure my clients receive the maximum value from my work, I focus on addressing my clients’ specific needs and I avoid providing services that I feel are not necessary, depending on the specific circumstances of my clients.

Why I practice law

I started practicing law because I have always enjoyed helping people and as an attorney, I am able to help people every day.

Fun fact

In my spare time, I enjoy attending sporting events, spending time with my young niece and nephew, and boating.

Professional background

Education

Cleveland-Marshall College of Law

J.D. in Law, 2013

St. John Fisher College

B.A. in Political Science, 2010

Experience

Law Offices of Neil W. Siegel

Associate Attorney

2013-Present

Law Offices of Neil W. Siegel

Law Clerk

2012-2013

Solicitor of Labor - Department of Labor

Law Clerk

2011

Associations

Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association

Member

2013-Present

Ohio State Bar Association

Member

2010-2014