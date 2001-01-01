- All States
- Michelle Grimberg
Michelle Grimberg
Vetted by us. Ready for you.
Hi, my name is Michelle Grimberg. I am an expert in general litigation due to my twenty years of legal experience as an associate, partner and in-house counsel. I am passionate about being able to come up with creative solutions to simplify and solve problems. I am strategic, analytical, resourceful and very passionate about helping my clients. I am also a certified mediator.
As an attorney, I have learned to think logically and practically about legal issues and suggest the most efficient ways to distill and handle them. Dealing with a legal issue can be extremely stressful to most and I would love the opportunity to help ease that stress by listening to your legal problems, identifying the issues and helping you resolve them. I believe that every problem has a solution.
Over the course of my legal practice, I have enjoyed many successes in the courtroom in oral argument, and often times, I would prevail on my pleadings alone. I have also successfully resolved many cases through settlement and negotiations and managed to avoid trial by coming up with persuasive arguments and ideas for resolution.
One of my proudest moments was winning awards for best brief and best oral argument in moot court in law school. I was also very proud when I was able to prevail in a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision which had a tremendous positive impact on my client’s financial affairs.
I value my ability to assist my clients by educating them about their unique situation and informing them of their legal rights, as well as, suggesting ideas for resolution or strategies for managing different legal situations that may arise. My priorities are to listen to my clients and always keep their respective goals in mind.
When I am not working, I like to spend time with my family, take Pilates classes and play Pickleball. I also enjoy volunteering, traveling to new countries and trying out new restaurants.
University of California, Hastings College of the Law
J.D. in Law, 2001
University of California Irvine
B.A. in Criminology and Sociology, 1997
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Associate Attorney
2024 - Present
Law Offices of Michelle Grimberg
Owner
2022 - Present
HighTimes
General Counsel
2020 - 2022
Starving Students, Inc.
In-House Counsel
2017 - 2020
Levene, Neale, Bender, Yoo & Brill L.L.P.
Partner
2007 - 2017
Loeb & Loeb
General Civil Litigator/Transactional
2006 - 2007
Bingham McCutchen
General Civil Litigator/Transactional
2002 - 2006
Honorable David G. Sills, Presiding Judge, 4th Dist. Ct. of Appeal
Judicial Intern
1999
State Bar of California
Member
2001 - Present
Meet the Attorney
- California
- Estate Planning,
- Family & Personal,
- Business
