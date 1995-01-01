Arizona

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Collections and Debt Issues, Landlord / Tenant, Copyright, Trademark

About

Hi, I'm Monte. I started out as an intelligence analyst working for the Army and then for the National Security Agency. After leaving the military I went to law school and was active in student government serving as a class representative and then as the law school student body president.

I have over 25 years of experience as an attorney practicing everything from Medical Malpractice to Corporate Formations, Estate Planning and Criminal Law and a lot of other stops along the way. I am a family man that lives and works in beautiful Arizona. Most afternoons you can find me in the gym and if I am not there, I am probably off skiing somewhere.

Why I practice law

I have always been passionate about helping people. In the end, the practice of law is so much more than just knowing the law. It is about knowing how to get things done, and how to find a way to make the facts and law fit to accomplish an objective.

Fun fact

I am the ninth and last child in my family.

Professional background

Education

Gonzaga University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 1998

University of Utah

B.S. in Political Science, 1995

Experience

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Associate Attorney

2023 - Present

Davis Miles Law Firm

Attorney

Feb. 2023 - Oct. 2023

Law Offices of Monte Allan Rich

Managing Attorney

2003 - Present

Associations

State Bar of Arizona

Member

1999 - Present