Partner
Smith Pauley Slusky and Rogers LLP
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
Iowa, Nebraska
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Business Formation, Business Management
Hi, I’m Nick Montague. I help individuals, families and business owners develop estate and business continuity planning strategies through in-depth discussions and a holistic approach to planning.
Estate and business succession planning is much more than a set of documents. It takes a knowledgeable attorney to ask the right questions and help guide the client to the best result.
When I am not practicing law, I like to spend time with my family outdoors.
My passion for helping people drove me to become an attorney and I have found estate and business succession planning to be the most impactful area of law.
Although I live in the Midwest now, I went to the University of Arkansas and am a proud Razorback.
Creighton University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2013
University of Arkansas
B.A. in Criminal Justice, 2010
Smith Pauley Slusky and Rogers LLP
Partner
2022 - Present
Goosmann Law
Partner
2018 - 2022
Legacy Design Strategies
Associate Attorney
2014 - 2018
Iowa State Bar Association
Member
2013
Nebraska State Bar Association
Member
2014
The Missouri Bar
Member
2015