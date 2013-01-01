Iowa, Nebraska

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Business Formation, Business Management

About

Hi, I’m Nick Montague. I help individuals, families and business owners develop estate and business continuity planning strategies through in-depth discussions and a holistic approach to planning.

Estate and business succession planning is much more than a set of documents. It takes a knowledgeable attorney to ask the right questions and help guide the client to the best result.

When I am not practicing law, I like to spend time with my family outdoors.

Why I practice law

My passion for helping people drove me to become an attorney and I have found estate and business succession planning to be the most impactful area of law.

Fun fact

Although I live in the Midwest now, I went to the University of Arkansas and am a proud Razorback.

Professional background

Education

Creighton University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2013

University of Arkansas

B.A. in Criminal Justice, 2010

Experience

Smith Pauley Slusky and Rogers LLP

Partner

2022 - Present

Goosmann Law

Partner

2018 - 2022

Legacy Design Strategies

Associate Attorney

2014 - 2018

Associations

Iowa State Bar Association

Member

2013

Nebraska State Bar Association

Member

2014

The Missouri Bar

Member

2015