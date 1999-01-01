Associate Attorney
Griffith Law Group
Indiana
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney
Hi, I’m Patty. I love to educate and assist my clients in preparing for the future. The more options I can help my clients identify, the better their opportunities will be for the long term. My practice focuses primarily on Estate Planning and Immigration.
In my over 12 years in business operations and 11 years in the legal practice, I have learned that clients should be told both the good and the bad that can happen with each decision. My job is not to tell a client what they want to hear, but to tell them what they need to know to make an informed decision.
My business and legal careers allowed me to meet many people and to have many different experiences both professionally and personally. The most memorable moments are when a client comes to me after we have completed their case and they are so relieved and happy that they are now able to continue their lives knowing they achieved that one goal.
I practice law because I love to help people plan and find the pathway that leads them to where they can succeed, be happy and just enjoy life.
I love to travel and learn about other cultures. My favorite place to visit is Greece. My father’s family originates from Greece. I regularly travel back to Greece to visit family and to enjoy my family’s birthplace.
Indiana University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2008
Xavier University
M.B.A. in Business Administration, 2002
Valparaiso University
B.S. in Business Administration, 1999
Griffith Xidias Law
Attorney
2013-Present
Marion County Court
Bailiff/Law Clerk
2010-2013
Law Offices of Paraskevi Xidias
Attorney
2008-2013
Indiana State Bar Association
Member
2011-Present
National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys
Member
2019-Present
American Immigration Lawyers Association
Member
2014-Present