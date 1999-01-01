Indiana

About

Hi, I’m Patty. I love to educate and assist my clients in preparing for the future. The more options I can help my clients identify, the better their opportunities will be for the long term. My practice focuses primarily on Estate Planning and Immigration.

In my over 12 years in business operations and 11 years in the legal practice, I have learned that clients should be told both the good and the bad that can happen with each decision. My job is not to tell a client what they want to hear, but to tell them what they need to know to make an informed decision.

My business and legal careers allowed me to meet many people and to have many different experiences both professionally and personally. The most memorable moments are when a client comes to me after we have completed their case and they are so relieved and happy that they are now able to continue their lives knowing they achieved that one goal.

Why I practice law

I practice law because I love to help people plan and find the pathway that leads them to where they can succeed, be happy and just enjoy life.

Fun fact

I love to travel and learn about other cultures. My favorite place to visit is Greece. My father’s family originates from Greece. I regularly travel back to Greece to visit family and to enjoy my family’s birthplace.

Professional background

Education

Indiana University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2008

Xavier University

M.B.A. in Business Administration, 2002

Valparaiso University

B.S. in Business Administration, 1999

Experience

Griffith Xidias Law

Attorney

2013-Present

Marion County Court

Bailiff/Law Clerk

2010-2013

Law Offices of Paraskevi Xidias

Attorney

2008-2013

Associations

Indiana State Bar Association

Member

2011-Present

National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys

Member

2019-Present

American Immigration Lawyers Association

Member

2014-Present