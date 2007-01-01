Associate Attorney
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
California
Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Copyright, Trademark
Hi, I’m Parfait. I take pride in demystifying highly technical legal concepts for my clients.
I focus on business, trademark and music law. My career has taught me how to efficiently process complicated legal information while maintaining focus on the underlying needs of the clients.
One of my proudest moments is doing pro bono work in New Orleans where I helped the people get critical resources after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.
I enjoy the intellectual challenge of law and I enjoy guiding people to tangible, practical results. Outside of work, I spend much of my free time training in the martial arts.
My eighth grade teacher encouraged me to consider a career in law. That piqued my interest, and the rest is history.
I also enjoy playing music and I have a growing collection of guitars at home.
University of Southern California - Gould School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2010
University of Notre Dame - Mendoza College of Business
B.S. in Accounting, 2007
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Associate Attorney
2016-Present
Gibson Dunn & Crutcher
Contract Attorney
2012-2016
Quinn Emmanuel
Contract Attorney
2012-2012
Glancy Binkow & Goldberg
Contract Attorney
2011-2011
City Attorney of New Orleans
Law Clerk
2009-2009
State Bar of California
Member
2011-Present