California

Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Copyright, Trademark

About

Hi, I’m Parfait. I take pride in demystifying highly technical legal concepts for my clients.

I focus on business, trademark and music law. My career has taught me how to efficiently process complicated legal information while maintaining focus on the underlying needs of the clients.

One of my proudest moments is doing pro bono work in New Orleans where I helped the people get critical resources after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

I enjoy the intellectual challenge of law and I enjoy guiding people to tangible, practical results. Outside of work, I spend much of my free time training in the martial arts.

Why I practice law

My eighth grade teacher encouraged me to consider a career in law. That piqued my interest, and the rest is history.

Fun fact

I also enjoy playing music and I have a growing collection of guitars at home.

Professional background

Education

University of Southern California - Gould School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2010

University of Notre Dame - Mendoza College of Business

B.S. in Accounting, 2007

Experience

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Associate Attorney

2016-Present

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

Contract Attorney

2012-2016

Quinn Emmanuel

Contract Attorney

2012-2012

Glancy Binkow & Goldberg

Contract Attorney

2011-2011

City Attorney of New Orleans

Law Clerk

2009-2009

Associations

State Bar of California

Member

2011-Present