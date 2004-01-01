  • All States
Robert W. Zierman

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Robert W. Zierman
Associate Attorney
Evergreen Attorneys PLLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Washington
Practice Areas
Estate Planning, Family & Personal, Business
About

Hi, I’m Bob. I love to help people avoid legal conflict when possible and get them out of legal conflict when necessary. I’m a generalist who has deep expertise in neighbor law.

I’ve learned that the best way to avoid legal problems is to anticipate them and to design work around solutions to sidestep them.

Why I Practice Law
I help my clients to sleep well at night. My proudest career moment was successfully completing a motion which favorably terminated one client's case on the same day that I negotiated and closed a difficult settlement in another case.
Fun Fact
In my free time, you will find me training for my next marathon, reading motivational literature, or spending time with my wife and two children.
Professional background
Education

Seattle University School of Law

J.D. in Commercial & Business Law, 2004

Colorado College

B.A. in Economics, 1992

Experience

Evergreen Attorneys PLLC

Associate Attorney

2020 - Present

JUSTICE SMILES

Founding Attorney

2008 - 2018

Zhejiang Jiangong Real Property Development

International Corporate Counsel

2006 - 2007

Associations

Washington State Bar Association

Member

2005 - Present

