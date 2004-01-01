- All States
Robert W. Zierman
Hi, I’m Bob. I love to help people avoid legal conflict when possible and get them out of legal conflict when necessary. I’m a generalist who has deep expertise in neighbor law.
I’ve learned that the best way to avoid legal problems is to anticipate them and to design work around solutions to sidestep them.
Seattle University School of Law
J.D. in Commercial & Business Law, 2004
Colorado College
B.A. in Economics, 1992
Evergreen Attorneys PLLC
Associate Attorney
2020 - Present
JUSTICE SMILES
Founding Attorney
2008 - 2018
Zhejiang Jiangong Real Property Development
International Corporate Counsel
2006 - 2007
Washington State Bar Association
Member
2005 - Present
- Washington
- Estate Planning,
- Family & Personal,
- Business
Hi, I’m Bob. I love to help people avoid legal conflict when possible and get them out of legal conflict when necessary. I’m a generalist who has deep expertise in neighbor law.
I’ve learned that the best way to avoid legal problems is to anticipate them and to design work around solutions to sidestep them.
