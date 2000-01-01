Michigan

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Franchise Disclosure, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

Hi, I am Ryan Barr. I am an estate planning and probate attorney. Sometimes I have clients that are going through a challenging time in their lives. I always try to put myself in the clients’ shoes and take the time to walk them through the legal process.

One thing I have learned as an attorney is that no two clients are alike. Some may be familiar with the legal process and documents, while others may have never dealt with these issues before. It is my job as their attorney and counselor to make sure each client understands the legal process and documents.

One of the things I am most proud of is the number of repeat clients and client referrals I receive. It is an extremely high compliment to do good work and have your clients refer you to others based on your work.

During my free time I enjoy spending as much time with my wife and young daughter as possible. My daughter is only six years old, but it already amazes me how quickly they grow up.

Why I practice law

I have always enjoyed legal shows and movies. It is also something that I thought I would be good at, and in life it is important to find things you are good at and enjoy.

Fun fact

I enjoy playing frisbee golf, watching movies and spending time with friends.

Professional background

Education

Michigan State University College of Law

J.D. in Law, 2004

Michigan State University

B.S. in Psychology, 2000

Experience

Lex Novus, PLC

Associate Attorney

2022 - Present

Law Offices of Benjamin T Vader Firm

Senior Attorney

2016 - 2020

Law Offices of Harold McDonald

Associate Attorney

2015 - 2016

Trott Law

Associate Attorney

2009 - 2015

Lumen Legal

Attorney

2008 -2009

Associations

State Bar of Michigan

Member

2005 - Present