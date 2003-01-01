Hawaii

About

Hi, I’m Ryan K. Hew. My specific area(s) of practice are business entity formation, buying/selling of businesses, and compliance matters, such as licensing and permitting. During my time as an attorney, I’ve come to really understand the phrase as “time is money” as it applies to my own practice, which I actively manage and run.

My proudest moment in my career has been serving as the President of the Hawaii State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division. I’ve been able to serve Hawaii by providing community service projects to the public, as well as fellow attorneys through programming and benefits, such as educational seminars.

The value I provide clients is my ability to explain abstract legal concepts in real world terms and provide pragmatic options to their matter. In my spare time I enjoy dining, traveling, and playing video games.

Why I practice law

I was inspired to practice business law and assist small and medium-sized clients, as my grandfather started a business here in Honolulu as an immigrant, but had little resources to help him.

Fun fact

I absolutely love corgis, my favorite dog breed.

Professional background

Education

Gonzaga University School of Law

J.D. & M.B.A. in Law & Business, 2008

University of Pennsylvania

B.A. in History & Political Science, 2003

Experience

Hew and Bordenave A Limited Liability Law Partnership, LLP

Managing Partner

2016-Present

Hawaii Pacific University

Adjunct Professor

2015

Hawaii State House Legislature, Judiciary Committee

Attorney/Committee Clerk

2013-2014

Hawaii State House Legislature, Labor and Public Employment Committee

Committee Clerk

2011-2012

Ryan K. Hew, Attorney at Law, LLLC

Attorney

2010-Present-2016

Pro Service Hawaii

Associate In-House Counsel

2009

Washington State Office of Administrative Hearings, Judge Richard Roberts

Judicial Intern

2008

Hawaii Intermediate Court of Appeals, Chief Justice Burns

Judicial Intern

2007

Associations

Social Media Club of Hawaii

Member

2012-2013

Hawaii State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division

Director/Treasurer/President-Elect/President

2010-Present

American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and Business Law Section

Member

2011-Present

Hawaii Access to Justice Commission, Committee on Initiatives to Enhance Civil Justice

Member

2011-2014

Hawaii State Bar Association Leadership Institute

Fellow

2011