Hi, I’m Ryan K. Hew. My specific area(s) of practice are business entity formation, buying/selling of businesses, and compliance matters, such as licensing and permitting. During my time as an attorney, I’ve come to really understand the phrase as “time is money” as it applies to my own practice, which I actively manage and run.
My proudest moment in my career has been serving as the President of the Hawaii State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division. I’ve been able to serve Hawaii by providing community service projects to the public, as well as fellow attorneys through programming and benefits, such as educational seminars.
The value I provide clients is my ability to explain abstract legal concepts in real world terms and provide pragmatic options to their matter. In my spare time I enjoy dining, traveling, and playing video games.
I was inspired to practice business law and assist small and medium-sized clients, as my grandfather started a business here in Honolulu as an immigrant, but had little resources to help him.
I absolutely love corgis, my favorite dog breed.
Gonzaga University School of Law
J.D. & M.B.A. in Law & Business, 2008
University of Pennsylvania
B.A. in History & Political Science, 2003
Hew and Bordenave A Limited Liability Law Partnership, LLP
Managing Partner
2016-Present
Hawaii Pacific University
Adjunct Professor
2015
Hawaii State House Legislature, Judiciary Committee
Attorney/Committee Clerk
2013-2014
Hawaii State House Legislature, Labor and Public Employment Committee
Committee Clerk
2011-2012
Ryan K. Hew, Attorney at Law, LLLC
Attorney
2010-Present-2016
Pro Service Hawaii
Associate In-House Counsel
2009
Washington State Office of Administrative Hearings, Judge Richard Roberts
Judicial Intern
2008
Hawaii Intermediate Court of Appeals, Chief Justice Burns
Judicial Intern
2007
Social Media Club of Hawaii
Member
2012-2013
Hawaii State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division
Director/Treasurer/President-Elect/President
2010-Present
American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and Business Law Section
Member
2011-Present
Hawaii Access to Justice Commission, Committee on Initiatives to Enhance Civil Justice
Member
2011-2014
Hawaii State Bar Association Leadership Institute
Fellow
2011