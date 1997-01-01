Of Counsel
Foxhall Legal, LC
Hi, I am Sarah Poormon. My 25 years of practicing law has focused on the concept of access to justice.
I am a general practice attorney whose area of focus is in criminal and traffic ticket defense.
In line with my core belief that everyone should have access to an attorney and that the legal field should be equal for all, I helped create a program called Law Nights in which a volunteer team of attorneys provide legal consultations to individuals who cannot afford an attorney. I also volunteer with Team Rubicon.
I believe I provide dignity and respect to my clients as we field our way through their legal issues. In my spare time I like to run and spend time with my family which includes Lincoln, Neapolitan Mastiff rescue.
I have always wanted to practice law and continue to practice because I enjoy helping and empowering people regarding their legal issues.
I grew up in rural Colorado at 10,000 feet in a cabin with no electricity or running water and graduated high school with 10 people.
Creighton University
J.D. in Law, 1994
Regis College
B.A. in Sociology/Religious Studies, 1991
2023 - Present
Fears Law, PLLC
Partner
2018 - Present
Riggs Abney Law Firm
Supervising Attorney/Managing Partner
1997 - 2018
Oklahoma Bar Association
Member
2010 - Present
Group Legal Services Association
Member
2018 - Present