Utah

About

Hi, I am Sarah Poormon. My 25 years of practicing law has focused on the concept of access to justice.

I am a general practice attorney whose area of focus is in criminal and traffic ticket defense.

In line with my core belief that everyone should have access to an attorney and that the legal field should be equal for all, I helped create a program called Law Nights in which a volunteer team of attorneys provide legal consultations to individuals who cannot afford an attorney. I also volunteer with Team Rubicon.

I believe I provide dignity and respect to my clients as we field our way through their legal issues. In my spare time I like to run and spend time with my family which includes Lincoln, Neapolitan Mastiff rescue.

Why I practice law

I have always wanted to practice law and continue to practice because I enjoy helping and empowering people regarding their legal issues.

Fun fact

I grew up in rural Colorado at 10,000 feet in a cabin with no electricity or running water and graduated high school with 10 people.

Professional background

Education

Creighton University

J.D. in Law, 1994

Regis College

B.A. in Sociology/Religious Studies, 1991

Experience

Foxhall Legal, LC

Of Counsel

2023 - Present

Fears Law, PLLC

Partner

2018 - Present

Riggs Abney Law Firm

Supervising Attorney/Managing Partner

1997 - 2018

Associations

Oklahoma Bar Association

Member

2010 - Present

Group Legal Services Association

Member

2018 - Present