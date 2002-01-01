Of Counsel
Georgia
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I am Scott Cipinko. I love the law and helping people and companies.
I have extensive experience in insurance, financial services, regulation, government relations, corporations, compliance and claims. I assist businesses and people with strategic planning, including estates.
I am most proud of the work I have done to bring common sense resolutions to complex problems.
I have always had a passion for the law and helping people in their personal and business lives. LegalZoom helps me assist more people.
I would love to own a baseball team.
Chicago-Kent College of Law
J.D. in Law, 1987
DePaul University
B.A. in Political Science, 1982
2016-Present
Legal & Regulatory Solutions LLC
Senior Counsel
2015-Present
Consumer Credit Industry Association, CCIA Political Action Committee
Federal PAC Director
2010-2015
Law Offices of SJ Cipinko
Senior Counsel, Examiner/Executive Director
2006-2014
Lord Bissell & Brook, LLP
Of Counsel
2005-2006
Life Office Management Association, Life Insurers Council
LOMA Vice President/LIC Executive Director
2002-2005
National Alliance of Life Companies
Executive Director
1993-2002
District of Columbia Bar Association
Member
2007-Present
Georgia Bar Association
Member
2004-Present
American Bar Association
Member
1987-Present
Illinois Bar Association
Member
1987-Present