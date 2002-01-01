Georgia

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I am Scott Cipinko. I love the law and helping people and companies.

I have extensive experience in insurance, financial services, regulation, government relations, corporations, compliance and claims. I assist businesses and people with strategic planning, including estates.

I am most proud of the work I have done to bring common sense resolutions to complex problems.

Why I practice law

I have always had a passion for the law and helping people in their personal and business lives. LegalZoom helps me assist more people.

Fun fact

I would love to own a baseball team.

Professional background

Education

Chicago-Kent College of Law

J.D. in Law, 1987

DePaul University

B.A. in Political Science, 1982

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Of Counsel

2016-Present

Legal & Regulatory Solutions LLC

Senior Counsel

2015-Present

Consumer Credit Industry Association, CCIA Political Action Committee

Federal PAC Director

2010-2015

Law Offices of SJ Cipinko

Senior Counsel, Examiner/Executive Director

2006-2014

Lord Bissell & Brook, LLP

Of Counsel

2005-2006

Life Office Management Association, Life Insurers Council

LOMA Vice President/LIC Executive Director

2002-2005

National Alliance of Life Companies

Executive Director

1993-2002

Associations

District of Columbia Bar Association

Member

2007-Present

Georgia Bar Association

Member

2004-Present

American Bar Association

Member

1987-Present

Illinois Bar Association

Member

1987-Present