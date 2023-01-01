Nevada

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Management, Employment and Termination, Website Terms and Conditions, Corporate Ownership

About

Hi, I’m Shannon Borden. I’m an effective attorney because I am not only experienced, but I also truly care about my clients and their legal experience with me.

I’ve acquired expertise in business & commercial law, transactions, labor & employment law, as well as estate law, including probate. I constantly strive to provide sound counsel, leveraging my legal experience and MBA to develop strategies to resolve legal challenges and position my clients for ongoing success.

I am proud to assist my clients in achieving their business and estate planning goals. In my free time I love to read, hike, ride motorcycles and go camping with my wonderful husband and our three pooches.

Why I practice law

I was inspired to practice law by my grandfather who had one of the first international law firms in Las Vegas.

Fun fact

I was a professional Muay Thai fighter in my 20’s.

Professional background

Education

William S. Boyd School of Law, UNLV

J.D. in Law, 2019

Lee Business School, UNLV

M.B.A. in Business Management, 2019

Experience

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Of Counsel

2024 - Present

Borden Law, PLLC

Managing Partner / Owner

2023 - Present

Associations

Nevada Bar Association

Member

2019 - Present

Clark County Bar Association

Member

2019 - Present