Of Counsel
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Nevada
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Management, Employment and Termination, Website Terms and Conditions, Corporate Ownership
Hi, I’m Shannon Borden. I’m an effective attorney because I am not only experienced, but I also truly care about my clients and their legal experience with me.
I’ve acquired expertise in business & commercial law, transactions, labor & employment law, as well as estate law, including probate. I constantly strive to provide sound counsel, leveraging my legal experience and MBA to develop strategies to resolve legal challenges and position my clients for ongoing success.
I am proud to assist my clients in achieving their business and estate planning goals. In my free time I love to read, hike, ride motorcycles and go camping with my wonderful husband and our three pooches.
I was inspired to practice law by my grandfather who had one of the first international law firms in Las Vegas.
I was a professional Muay Thai fighter in my 20’s.
William S. Boyd School of Law, UNLV
J.D. in Law, 2019
Lee Business School, UNLV
M.B.A. in Business Management, 2019
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Of Counsel
2024 - Present
Borden Law, PLLC
Managing Partner / Owner
2023 - Present
Nevada Bar Association
Member
2019 - Present
Clark County Bar Association
Member
2019 - Present