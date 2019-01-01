Wyoming

Employment and Termination, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate

About

Hi, I'm Spencer King. I am a third-generation Wyoming attorney, practicing in one of Jackson Hole’s oldest firms. With a practice focused on helping businesses formation and litigation, I am able to help my clients navigate the pitfalls that set back so many businesses but also helps ensure that your business is protected as it grows.

With a focus on complex civil litigation, I have learned that most legal issues can be avoided with careful planning and hiring an attorney from the start and that when problems do arise, having an attorney who can provide a wide array of problem-solving skills can make or break a business’ future.

When I'm not in the office you can find me on the river or in the mountains of Western Wyoming with my wife and two kids.

Why I practice law

King & King, LLC was founded by Floyd King and Bret King who just so happened to be my grandfather and father. As one of Jackson Hole’s oldest and most well-established firms King & King, LLC has dealt with issues involving Wyoming communities for decades. Growing up around two other Wyoming attorneys I was exposed at a young age to the benefits an attorney can provide to Wyoming’s communities and the people who live there.

Fun fact

Before stepping into the legal practice, I worked in sports television production, producing live events, documentaries and studio shows for colleges and professional sports.

Professional background

Education

University of Wyoming College of Law

J.D. in Law, 2019

Brigham Young University

B.A. in Communications & Broadcast Journalism, 2016

Experience

Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.

Of Counsel

2023 - Present

King & King, LLC

Associate Attorney

2019 - Present

Associations

Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association

Member

2020 - Present

Wyoming State Bar

Member

2019 - Present