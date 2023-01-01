Member
Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
Pennsylvania
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Steve Sablowsky. I treat my clients with the care and dignity they should expect from their attorney.
While I am a tax attorney, my varied experience through my over 45 years of legal practice enables me to offer my clients assistance in most areas of the law.
One of the many skills I have learned as an attorney is to be a better communicator.
A proud moment for me was receiving the leadership award from the Pittsburgh Jewish Community Center.
I provide my clients with the personal care and trust they deserve from their advisor.
In my free time I enjoy playing tennis, bowling, reading, and attending most Pittsburgh professional sports events.
I enjoy finding solutions for people with problems as well as problem solving.
Following college, while attending the University of Pittsburgh dental school, I decided law was the profession for my future and instead later enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh law school.
Georgetown University Law Center
L.L.M. in Taxation, 1976
University of Pittsburgh School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1974
University of Pittsburgh
B.S. in Chemistry, 1970
Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
Member
2024 - Present
Goldblum Sablowsky, LLC
Founder
2001 - 2023
Gefsky and Lehman, P.C.
Partner
1991 - 2001
Rothman Gordon P.C.
Partner
1984 - 1991
Steven L. Sablowsky, P.C.
Owner
1984
Brooks & Ewalt
Attorney
1981 - 1983
Grogan & Graffam, P.C.
Attorney
1979 - 1981
U.S. Dept. of Justice - Tax Division
Attorney
1975 - 1979
Pittsburgh Tax Club
Member and Treasurer
Present
Allegheny Tax Society
Member
Present
Allegheny County Bar Association
Member
Present
American Bar Association
Member
Present
Pennsylvania Bar Association
Member
Present