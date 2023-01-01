Pennsylvania

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Steve Sablowsky. I treat my clients with the care and dignity they should expect from their attorney.

While I am a tax attorney, my varied experience through my over 45 years of legal practice enables me to offer my clients assistance in most areas of the law.

One of the many skills I have learned as an attorney is to be a better communicator.

A proud moment for me was receiving the leadership award from the Pittsburgh Jewish Community Center.

I provide my clients with the personal care and trust they deserve from their advisor.

In my free time I enjoy playing tennis, bowling, reading, and attending most Pittsburgh professional sports events.

Why I practice law

I enjoy finding solutions for people with problems as well as problem solving.

Fun fact

Following college, while attending the University of Pittsburgh dental school, I decided law was the profession for my future and instead later enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh law school.

Professional background

Education

Georgetown University Law Center

L.L.M. in Taxation, 1976

University of Pittsburgh School of Law

J.D. in Law, 1974

University of Pittsburgh

B.S. in Chemistry, 1970

Experience

Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC

Member

2024 - Present

Goldblum Sablowsky, LLC

Founder

2001 - 2023

Gefsky and Lehman, P.C.

Partner

1991 - 2001

Rothman Gordon P.C.

Partner

1984 - 1991

Steven L. Sablowsky, P.C.

Owner

1984

Brooks & Ewalt

Attorney

1981 - 1983

Grogan & Graffam, P.C.

Attorney

1979 - 1981

U.S. Dept. of Justice - Tax Division

Attorney

1975 - 1979

Associations

Pittsburgh Tax Club

Member and Treasurer

Present

Allegheny Tax Society

Member

Present

Allegheny County Bar Association

Member

Present

American Bar Association

Member

Present

Pennsylvania Bar Association

Member

Present