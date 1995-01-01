Thomas Dunlap

Virginia

About

Hi my name is Tom Dunlap. I have stood in my client’s shoes. I am a lawyer, but I am also an entrepreneur and I have started businesses that have been both wildly successful and spectacularly mundane. My practice, therefore, focuses on intellectual property and business.

I have learned how to listen to clients and how to teach and collaborate with clients, rather than merely instruct and perform.

I helped found and start a video game company that debuted on Oprah and … failed. Then, the following year, I picked it up and started a biotech company that has received millions of dollars in private capital, government grants and private grants that will help change the way medicine and personal health care diagnostics are delivered (see www.ceresnano.com).

I share my practical experience in business and my MBA through the lens of a legal professional with more than 17 years as a practicing attorney.

Why I practice law

If business and success are game boards, then law is the box top, where the rules have been written.

Fun fact

I quit law for a time and enlisted in the US Army infantry, then attended OCS and became a light cavalry scout platoon leader in the 1-158th RECON (and other positions). I have an MBA, MS in biotechnology, an instrument pilots license, rescue diver’s certification and a now expired tank driver’s license. I took the silver medal in the full contact national Burmese kickboxing championship in 2002. Presently I run a couple of marathons and/ or triathlons each year all over the place.

Professional background

Education

University of Maryland

M.B.A., cum laude, in Business, 2012

University of Maryland

M.S., cum laude, Biotechnology, 2011

Washington & Lee University - School of Law

J.D. in Law, 1999

Lafayette College

B.A. in English & Theatre, 1994

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Partner

2011-Present

Copyright Protection Services

Managing Member

2009-Present

Acera (d/b/a Acera Settlement Processing)

Managing Member

2006-Present

County of Loudon, Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney

2005

Bank of New York, NA

Associate

1995-1996

Chase, NA (Formerly Chemical Bank)

Associate

1994-1995

Associations

Maryland State Bar: Intellectual Property

Board

2007-Present

Loudon County Bar Association

President & Board

2004-2007

Leesburg Executive Airport

Commissioner

2008-Present

United Way RAC - NCR

Board

2009-Present

Loudon Community Free Clinic

Board

2006-Present

Airline Owners & Pilots Association

Panel Attorney - Dulles / National / Regional

2004-Present

MENSA

Member

1998-Present

American Bar Association, Intellectual Property

Anti-Trust Committee

1996-Present