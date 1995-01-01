Thomas Dunlap

Managing Partner
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Virginia
Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination
Hi my name is Tom Dunlap. I have stood in my client’s shoes. I am a lawyer, but I am also an entrepreneur and I have started businesses that have been both wildly successful and spectacularly mundane. My practice, therefore, focuses on intellectual property and business.
I have learned how to listen to clients and how to teach and collaborate with clients, rather than merely instruct and perform.
I helped found and start a video game company that debuted on Oprah and … failed. Then, the following year, I picked it up and started a biotech company that has received millions of dollars in private capital, government grants and private grants that will help change the way medicine and personal health care diagnostics are delivered (see www.ceresnano.com).
I share my practical experience in business and my MBA through the lens of a legal professional with more than 17 years as a practicing attorney.
If business and success are game boards, then law is the box top, where the rules have been written.
I quit law for a time and enlisted in the US Army infantry, then attended OCS and became a light cavalry scout platoon leader in the 1-158th RECON (and other positions). I have an MBA, MS in biotechnology, an instrument pilots license, rescue diver’s certification and a now expired tank driver’s license. I took the silver medal in the full contact national Burmese kickboxing championship in 2002. Presently I run a couple of marathons and/ or triathlons each year all over the place.
University of Maryland
M.B.A., cum laude, in Business, 2012
University of Maryland
M.S., cum laude, Biotechnology, 2011
Washington & Lee University - School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1999
Lafayette College
B.A. in English & Theatre, 1994
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Partner
2011-Present
Copyright Protection Services
Managing Member
2009-Present
Acera (d/b/a Acera Settlement Processing)
Managing Member
2006-Present
County of Loudon, Commonwealth of Virginia
Attorney
2005
Bank of New York, NA
Associate
1995-1996
Chase, NA (Formerly Chemical Bank)
Associate
1994-1995
Maryland State Bar: Intellectual Property
Board
2007-Present
Loudon County Bar Association
President & Board
2004-2007
Leesburg Executive Airport
Commissioner
2008-Present
United Way RAC - NCR
Board
2009-Present
Loudon Community Free Clinic
Board
2006-Present
Airline Owners & Pilots Association
Panel Attorney - Dulles / National / Regional
2004-Present
MENSA
Member
1998-Present
American Bar Association, Intellectual Property
Anti-Trust Committee
1996-Present