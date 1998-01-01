Of Counsel
Hi, I’m Todd. As an attorney, I see myself as fulfilling two roles for my clients – first as “counselor,” by providing clients thoughtful analysis of their situation so they can make informed intelligent decisions; and second, as an “advocate,” fighting for my clients to represent their interest against others, be they opposing parties or government.
Although previously admitted to practice law in four different states, I primarily practice in North Carolina representing clients in a variety of business law, civil litigation, and criminal defense matters that have me appearing in court on a regular basis. This experience has afforded me the opportunity gain familiarity with the inner workings of our trial court system and to appreciate the importance of well-drafted and thoughtfully prepared business documents.
Over my career, some of the most memorable and important moments have come when I successfully defended clients who were wrongfully charged with serious felony offenses, and later exonerated. Other significant career moments include serving as counsel to a food products business that has now grown into a nationally known brand, and successfully negotiating the separation of business partners for several closely held companies.
My approach when first consulting with clients is to listen carefully, ask thoughtful questions, and to instill in them a sense of comfort that they have been heard and a course of action can be developed. When I am not busy practicing law, I spend my time restoring and riding motorcycles, and other outdoor pursuits, such as snow skiing and scuba diving.
Ever since I was in grade school my teachers were all convinced I was going to grow up to be an attorney. As it turns out, they were right!
I have owned, restored, and even customized over 20 motorcycles since first learning to ride at age 14, and have ridden thousands and thousands of miles around the country.
University of Kansas
School of Law - J.D. in Law, 1998
Ohio University
B.A. summa cum laude, in Political Science & Pre Law
2011-Present
The Law Office of Todd E. Gonyer, PLLC
Attorney
2011-Present
Campbell & Associates
Attorney
2009-2010
San Jose Investment Corp. of America
Managing Partner
2001-2007
Walter | Haverfield, LLP
Associate Attorney
2003-2006
McDonald Hopkins Burke & Haber, LLP
Associate Attorney
2001-2003
Armstrong Teasdale, LLP
Associate Attorney
1999-2001
Wallace Saunders Austin Brown & Enochs, LLP
Associate Attorney
1998-1999
Paul E. Smith Defender Project
Student Intern
1996-1997
North Carolina Bar Association
Member
2011-Present
Mecklenburg County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association
Member
2011-Present
Mecklenburg County Bar
Member
2009-Present
North Carolina State Bar
Member
2008-Present
Ohio State Bar
Member
2011-Present