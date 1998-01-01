North Carolina

Landlord / Tenant, Business Formation, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Landlord / Tenant

About

Hi, I’m Todd. As an attorney, I see myself as fulfilling two roles for my clients – first as “counselor,” by providing clients thoughtful analysis of their situation so they can make informed intelligent decisions; and second, as an “advocate,” fighting for my clients to represent their interest against others, be they opposing parties or government.

Although previously admitted to practice law in four different states, I primarily practice in North Carolina representing clients in a variety of business law, civil litigation, and criminal defense matters that have me appearing in court on a regular basis. This experience has afforded me the opportunity gain familiarity with the inner workings of our trial court system and to appreciate the importance of well-drafted and thoughtfully prepared business documents.

Over my career, some of the most memorable and important moments have come when I successfully defended clients who were wrongfully charged with serious felony offenses, and later exonerated. Other significant career moments include serving as counsel to a food products business that has now grown into a nationally known brand, and successfully negotiating the separation of business partners for several closely held companies.

My approach when first consulting with clients is to listen carefully, ask thoughtful questions, and to instill in them a sense of comfort that they have been heard and a course of action can be developed. When I am not busy practicing law, I spend my time restoring and riding motorcycles, and other outdoor pursuits, such as snow skiing and scuba diving.

Why I practice law

Ever since I was in grade school my teachers were all convinced I was going to grow up to be an attorney. As it turns out, they were right!

Fun fact

I have owned, restored, and even customized over 20 motorcycles since first learning to ride at age 14, and have ridden thousands and thousands of miles around the country.

Professional background

Education

University of Kansas

School of Law - J.D. in Law, 1998

Ohio University

B.A. summa cum laude, in Political Science & Pre Law

Experience

McGrath & Spielberger, PLLC

Of Counsel

2011-Present

The Law Office of Todd E. Gonyer, PLLC

Attorney

2011-Present

Campbell & Associates

Attorney

2009-2010

San Jose Investment Corp. of America

Managing Partner

2001-2007

Walter | Haverfield, LLP

Associate Attorney

2003-2006

McDonald Hopkins Burke & Haber, LLP

Associate Attorney

2001-2003

Armstrong Teasdale, LLP

Associate Attorney

1999-2001

Wallace Saunders Austin Brown & Enochs, LLP

Associate Attorney

1998-1999

Paul E. Smith Defender Project

Student Intern

1996-1997

Associations

North Carolina Bar Association

Member

2011-Present

Mecklenburg County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association

Member

2011-Present

Mecklenburg County Bar

Member

2009-Present

North Carolina State Bar

Member

2008-Present

Ohio State Bar

Member

2011-Present