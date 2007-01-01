Associate Attorney
McGrath & Spielberger, PLLC
North Carolina, South Carolina
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Trent. I strive to make “meeting with an attorney” as easy and comfortable as having a conversation with a good friend. I work with clients in both North Carolina and South Carolina on business and personal legal needs, including business formation, contract review/negotiation, business/personal disputes, real estate matters, and Homeowners Association matters.
One of most rewarding career moments for me was a “fake.” I served as a coach for a local middle school Mock Trial team and watching a group of 12-14 year old students learn to use the real rules of court to put on a “mock” trial was such a wonderful experience. I aspire to always put myself “in my clients’ shoes” and see their legal issue from their perspective when advising them.
I am an avid gardener, growing much of the produce my family eats during the growing season.
I practice law always with an eye toward making the law “make sense” to those that do not practice law.
I play tennis left-handed and ping pong right-handed! Both poorly I might add.
Wake Forest University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2007
University of North Carolina
B.A. in Economics,1998
McGrath and Spielberger, PLLC
Associate Attorney
2022 - Present
SWC Law
Owner/Partner
2020 - 2022
McGuireWoods, LLP
Attorney
2015 - 2020
Weaver, Bennett & Bland, P,.A.
Associate Attorney
2009 - 2015
Morton & Gettys, LLC
Associate Attorney
2007 - 2008
Mecklenburg Bar Foundation
Board Member
2021 - 2022
Mecklenburg Bar Foundation Development Committee
Committee Member
2021 - Present
N.C. Bar Foundation Civic Education and Community Engagement Committee
Committee Member
2021 - Present