North Carolina, South Carolina

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Trent. I strive to make “meeting with an attorney” as easy and comfortable as having a conversation with a good friend. I work with clients in both North Carolina and South Carolina on business and personal legal needs, including business formation, contract review/negotiation, business/personal disputes, real estate matters, and Homeowners Association matters.

One of most rewarding career moments for me was a “fake.” I served as a coach for a local middle school Mock Trial team and watching a group of 12-14 year old students learn to use the real rules of court to put on a “mock” trial was such a wonderful experience. I aspire to always put myself “in my clients’ shoes” and see their legal issue from their perspective when advising them.

I am an avid gardener, growing much of the produce my family eats during the growing season.

Why I practice law

I practice law always with an eye toward making the law “make sense” to those that do not practice law.

Fun fact

I play tennis left-handed and ping pong right-handed! Both poorly I might add.

Professional background

Education

Wake Forest University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2007

University of North Carolina

B.A. in Economics,1998

Experience

McGrath and Spielberger, PLLC

Associate Attorney

2022 - Present

SWC Law

Owner/Partner

2020 - 2022

McGuireWoods, LLP

Attorney

2015 - 2020

Weaver, Bennett & Bland, P,.A.

Associate Attorney

2009 - 2015

Morton & Gettys, LLC

Associate Attorney

2007 - 2008

Associations

Mecklenburg Bar Foundation

Board Member

2021 - 2022

Mecklenburg Bar Foundation Development Committee

Committee Member

2021 - Present

N.C. Bar Foundation Civic Education and Community Engagement Committee

Committee Member

2021 - Present