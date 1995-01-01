New Jersey

About

Hi, I’m Tricia. I like to think of myself as an attorney who is good at tackling problems.

I represent clients in New Jersey and New York on a variety of business and personal matters. My focus is on estates, contracts and foreclosure defense. I have a good understanding of the court system from my experience in litigation as well as interning for a Judge.

One of my proudest career moments was helping a hard-working couple save their home from foreclosure by negotiating a satisfactory loan modification with their lender.

I bring my enthusiasm and dedication to every client I serve. In my spare time I like to play tennis and spend time with my family.

Why I practice law

My father, an excellent trial attorney who loved his work, inspired me to follow in his footsteps.

Fun fact

I had the pleasure of representing my childhood friend in the purchase of her first home many years ago.

Professional background

Education

St. John's University Law School

J.D. in Law, 1995

Fairfield University

B.A. in English, 1990

Experience

Vyzas & Associates, P.C.

Associate

2008-Present

Law Offices of James J. Sweeney

Associate

1995-2000

Associations

New York Bar Association

Member

1996-Present

New Jersey State Bar Association

Member

2002-Present