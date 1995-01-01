Associate Attorney
Vyzas & Associates, P.C.
New Jersey
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Tricia. I like to think of myself as an attorney who is good at tackling problems.
I represent clients in New Jersey and New York on a variety of business and personal matters. My focus is on estates, contracts and foreclosure defense. I have a good understanding of the court system from my experience in litigation as well as interning for a Judge.
One of my proudest career moments was helping a hard-working couple save their home from foreclosure by negotiating a satisfactory loan modification with their lender.
I bring my enthusiasm and dedication to every client I serve. In my spare time I like to play tennis and spend time with my family.
My father, an excellent trial attorney who loved his work, inspired me to follow in his footsteps.
I had the pleasure of representing my childhood friend in the purchase of her first home many years ago.
St. John's University Law School
J.D. in Law, 1995
Fairfield University
B.A. in English, 1990
Vyzas & Associates, P.C.
Associate
2008-Present
Law Offices of James J. Sweeney
Associate
1995-2000
New York Bar Association
Member
1996-Present
New Jersey State Bar Association
Member
2002-Present