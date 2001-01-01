Associate Attorney
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
California
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Personal Injury, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Viktoriya. My inspiration is to simplify the law for my clients and empower them with valuable legal advice.
I represent clients in the state of California on a variety of personal and business legal matters including entity formation and estate planning. My business transactional experience allows me to understand the essential legal needs of my clients and find effective solutions to these matters.
A memorable career moment for me was effectively helping numerous clients to acquire and sell real estate properties during the high turnover in the residential property market and assisting on a variety of real estate matters and purchase transactions.
My ultimate goal is to help clients understand the law and guide them to the successful resolution of their business or personal issue. In my spare time, I enjoy ice skating, hiking, and discovering breathtaking campgrounds in Southern California.
Legal aid is essential for the community and I strongly believe that every person deserves equal access to the law and qualified legal services.
I enjoy playing piano for my family and friends.
Loyola Law School
L.L.M. in Business Law, 2014
Bashkir State University
L.L.B. in Business Law, 2003
Arroyo Law Group, PLLC
Associate Attorney
2017-Present
Hire Counsel
Document Reviewer
2016
Khatchatrian Law Group
Intern
2016
Prudential Real Estate Company
Real Estate Broker
2001-2006
California State Bar Association
Member
2016-Present