Managing Partner
Vyzas & Associates, P.C.
New Jersey
Hi, I’m Vince Vyzas. As an attorney in the NJ/NY area, I offer my clients an honest assessment of their situation, focus on the issue, and find the best solution to the problem. My firm provides high quality service, and we don't take shortcuts. I'm proud of the work I have done over the years for all types of clients, whether large or small. Our firm's motto is "small firm attention, big firm results."
My firm provides legal help for businesses in the areas of entity formation, management, real estate development, and litigation. We offer legal help to individuals and families in the areas of real estate, landlord-tenant matters, estate planning and administration, and litigation. I served as a General Counsel of a bank for twelve (12) years, and have extensive experience navigating the financial industry.
My specialties include condominium, cooperative apartment, and timeshare law, and Estate administration. I started my career in the New York Attorney General's Office, Real Estate Financing Bureau, and I was one of the first attorneys to practice in the New York timeshare arena.
My clients appreciate my commitment to the achievement of fair results, regardless of the type of case. All my clients receive the same attention to detail, and my staff is dedicated to client service.
The practice of law has allowed me to assist clients in a wide range of business activities and help solve their problems. I enjoy meeting my clients and working to help them achieve their goals.
Outside of my practice, I enjoy cooking with my family and coaching basketball. When I can, I enjoy fishing and am an avid college basketball fan. I also participate in the local events in my community.
Brooklyn Law School
J.D. in Law, 1988
Rutgers University
B.A. in Psychology, 1985
Rutgers University
B.A. in Biochemistry, 1985
Vyzas & Associates, P.C.
Founding Member
1996-Present
American Bar Association
Member
1989-Present
New Jersey State Bar Association
Member
1988-Present
New York State Bar Association
Member
1989-Present
Hudson County Bar Association
Member
2011-Present
New Jersey Bankers Association
Member
2012-Present
REOMAC
Member
2012-Present
National Land Council
Member
2006-Present