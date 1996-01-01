New Jersey

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Vince Vyzas. As an attorney in the NJ/NY area, I offer my clients an honest assessment of their situation, focus on the issue, and find the best solution to the problem. My firm provides high quality service, and we don't take shortcuts. I'm proud of the work I have done over the years for all types of clients, whether large or small. Our firm's motto is "small firm attention, big firm results."

My firm provides legal help for businesses in the areas of entity formation, management, real estate development, and litigation. We offer legal help to individuals and families in the areas of real estate, landlord-tenant matters, estate planning and administration, and litigation. I served as a General Counsel of a bank for twelve (12) years, and have extensive experience navigating the financial industry.

My specialties include condominium, cooperative apartment, and timeshare law, and Estate administration. I started my career in the New York Attorney General's Office, Real Estate Financing Bureau, and I was one of the first attorneys to practice in the New York timeshare arena.

My clients appreciate my commitment to the achievement of fair results, regardless of the type of case. All my clients receive the same attention to detail, and my staff is dedicated to client service.

Why I practice law

The practice of law has allowed me to assist clients in a wide range of business activities and help solve their problems. I enjoy meeting my clients and working to help them achieve their goals.

Fun fact

Outside of my practice, I enjoy cooking with my family and coaching basketball. When I can, I enjoy fishing and am an avid college basketball fan. I also participate in the local events in my community.

Professional background

Education

Brooklyn Law School

J.D. in Law, 1988

Rutgers University

B.A. in Psychology, 1985

Rutgers University

B.A. in Biochemistry, 1985

Experience

Vyzas & Associates, P.C.

Founding Member

1996-Present

Associations

American Bar Association

Member

1989-Present

New Jersey State Bar Association

Member

1988-Present

New York State Bar Association

Member

1989-Present

Hudson County Bar Association

Member

2011-Present

New Jersey Bankers Association

Member

2012-Present

REOMAC

Member

2012-Present

National Land Council

Member

2006-Present