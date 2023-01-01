Executive Attorney
Outside Chief Legal LLC
Alabama
Business, Family & Personal
Hi, I’m William Lancaster. I have over 40 years of litigation experience, and I’ve tried over 100 jury and non-jury cases to judgment in both Alabama and Mississippi. My specific areas of practice include civil damage claims, industrial accidents, medical claims, and workers compensation claims.
One of the most valuable skills I’ve learned as an attorney is how to find the “good” in “bad” people or situations.
A proud moment during my career, actually it’s a tie: getting a case against 3 doctors dismissed at trial and getting a defense verdict in an airplane crash case.
As a Certified Mediator and Arbitrator with the Alabama Center for Dispute Resolution, I can assist parties by facilitating discussion and information exchange. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife, children, and grandchildren, as well as enjoying the Coastal Life and watching SEC football.
I was inspired to practice law after To Kill A Mockingbird, both the book and movie.
I played college football and for a time during my legal career I was a part-time middle school football coach.
University of Mississippi School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1982
Millsaps College
B.A. in History, 1979
Outside Chief Legal LLC
Legal Executive and Litigation (Attorney)
2024 - Present
Vernis & Bowling
Managing Attorney, Mobile Office
Alabama State Bar
Member
1992 - Present
Mobile Bar Association
Member
1992 - Present