Licensed in

Alabama

Practice areas

Business, Family & Personal

About

Hi, I’m William Lancaster. I have over 40 years of litigation experience, and I’ve tried over 100 jury and non-jury cases to judgment in both Alabama and Mississippi. My specific areas of practice include civil damage claims, industrial accidents, medical claims, and workers compensation claims.

One of the most valuable skills I’ve learned as an attorney is how to find the “good” in “bad” people or situations.

A proud moment during my career, actually it’s a tie: getting a case against 3 doctors dismissed at trial and getting a defense verdict in an airplane crash case.

As a Certified Mediator and Arbitrator with the Alabama Center for Dispute Resolution, I can assist parties by facilitating discussion and information exchange. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife, children, and grandchildren, as well as enjoying the Coastal Life and watching SEC football.

Why practice law

I was inspired to practice law after To Kill A Mockingbird, both the book and movie.

Fun fact

I played college football and for a time during my legal career I was a part-time middle school football coach.

Professional background

Education

University of Mississippi School of Law

J.D. in Law, 1982

Millsaps College

B.A. in History, 1979

Experience

Outside Chief Legal LLC

Legal Executive and Litigation (Attorney)

2024 - Present

Vernis & Bowling

Managing Attorney, Mobile Office

Associations

Alabama State Bar

Member

1992 - Present

Mobile Bar Association

Member

1992 - Present

