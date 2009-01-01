Hi, I’m Bill. I have been in general practice for over 25 years and have found the more things change, the more they stay the same. People want to know how to best avoid conflict and live peaceful productive lives. The area of practice may differ, but the goals are the same.

Every client interaction is a gift and it helps me in my goal to serve.

I spend a great deal of time out in nature where it is judgment-free which assists my legal practice immeasurably.