Attorney
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
William van Zyverden
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Vermont
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
37 years of legal experience, practicing since 1988.
About
Hi, I’m Bill. I have been in general practice for over 25 years and have found the more things change, the more they stay the same. People want to know how to best avoid conflict and live peaceful productive lives. The area of practice may differ, but the goals are the same.
Every client interaction is a gift and it helps me in my goal to serve.
I spend a great deal of time out in nature where it is judgment-free which assists my legal practice immeasurably.
Why practice law
To learn and serve.
Fun fact
The law has been a strident teacher in living life with joy.
Professional background
Education
- Vermont Law School
J.D./M.S.L. in Law, 1988
- University of Tennessee
B.S. in Education, 1978
Experience
- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Of Counsel
2016 - Present
- William van Zyverden, Esq.
Attorney
2014 - Present
- Persels & Associates, LLC
Senior Staff Attorney
2009 - 2014
- William van Zyverden, PC
Attorney
1989 - 2009
