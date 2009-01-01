William van Zyverden

Licensed in

Vermont

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

37 years of legal experience, practicing since 1988.

About

Hi, I’m Bill. I have been in general practice for over 25 years and have found the more things change, the more they stay the same. People want to know how to best avoid conflict and live peaceful productive lives. The area of practice may differ, but the goals are the same.

Every client interaction is a gift and it helps me in my goal to serve.

I spend a great deal of time out in nature where it is judgment-free which assists my legal practice immeasurably.

Why practice law

To learn and serve.

Fun fact

The law has been a strident teacher in living life with joy.

Professional background

Education

  • Vermont Law School
    J.D./M.S.L. in Law, 1988
  • University of Tennessee
    B.S. in Education, 1978

Experience

  • Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
    Of Counsel
    2016 - Present
  • William van Zyverden, Esq.
    Attorney
    2014 - Present
  • Persels & Associates, LLC
    Senior Staff Attorney
    2009 - 2014
  • William van Zyverden, PC
    Attorney
    1989 - 2009
