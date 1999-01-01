New York

About

Hi, I’m Yvette. I like to consider myself an expert in simplifying the law for people. I represent clients in the state of New York in Family, Trusts and Estates, and Real Estate matters.

My legal experience and passion for law enables me to find solutions for issues ranging from elementary to complex legal matters. I advise my clients of their options and proceed according to your wishes. After all, I work for you!

I started my career working with attorneys with more than two decades of experience in family, estate, and real estate law. I enjoy being able to assist my clients with accomplishing their goals, while explaining the process along the way. My clients feel confident knowing that they receive my personal attention and can get the job done.

When I’m not working, I enjoy travelling and spending time with my family.

Why I practice law

I chose to practice law because I realized that the need for legal assistance was great, however, attainable for few.

Fun fact

I have a personal goal to learn a foreign language in the next 12 months.

Professional background

Education

Touro Law

J.D. in Law, 2017

St. Francis College

B.S. in Health Services Administration, 1999

Experience

Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC

Associate Attorney

2023 - Present

The Chandler Law Firm

Associate

2019 - 2020

Mottola Law PLLC

Law Clerk

2016 - 2016

Law Offices of Schlissel DeCorpo

Law Clerk

2016 - 2016

Lehigh County Domestic Relations

Hearing Officer

2006 - 2011

Associations

New York State Bar Association

2013 - Present