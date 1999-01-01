Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
New York
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Child Custody / Support, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Real Estate, Business Litigation, Collections and Debt Issues, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate
Hi, I’m Yvette. I like to consider myself an expert in simplifying the law for people. I represent clients in the state of New York in Family, Trusts and Estates, and Real Estate matters.
My legal experience and passion for law enables me to find solutions for issues ranging from elementary to complex legal matters. I advise my clients of their options and proceed according to your wishes. After all, I work for you!
I started my career working with attorneys with more than two decades of experience in family, estate, and real estate law. I enjoy being able to assist my clients with accomplishing their goals, while explaining the process along the way. My clients feel confident knowing that they receive my personal attention and can get the job done.
When I’m not working, I enjoy travelling and spending time with my family.
I chose to practice law because I realized that the need for legal assistance was great, however, attainable for few.
I have a personal goal to learn a foreign language in the next 12 months.
Touro Law
J.D. in Law, 2017
St. Francis College
B.S. in Health Services Administration, 1999
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Associate Attorney
2023 - Present
The Chandler Law Firm
Associate
2019 - 2020
Mottola Law PLLC
Law Clerk
2016 - 2016
Law Offices of Schlissel DeCorpo
Law Clerk
2016 - 2016
Lehigh County Domestic Relations
Hearing Officer
2006 - 2011
New York State Bar Association
2013 - Present