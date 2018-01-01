Zachary Arredondo

- All States
Hi, I’m Zach. I like to consider myself an expert in identifying the needs of my clients. My goal is to ensure that my clients understand all available options, so that together we can determine which route will be most beneficial.
I represent clients in the state of Oklahoma on a variety of business and personal legal matters, including business formation, contracts, and estate planning. During my time as an attorney, I have learned the value of listening carefully.
Some of my proudest career moments are those in which I give back to my community. Working with transformational shelters in Central Texas on ID recovery and psychiatric advance directive projects has provided many such opportunities. Additionally, my time working in personal injury has allowed me to develop a more meaningful way of translating the law for my clients.
St. Mary’s University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2021
The University of Texas at Austin
B.A. in History, 2018
Fears Law PLLC
Associate Attorney
2024 - Present
Oklahoma Bar Association
Member
2024 - Present
Meet the Attorney
- Oklahoma
- Estate Planning,
- Family & Personal,
- Business
Professional background
