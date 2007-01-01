Managing Member
Foxhall Legal, LC
Utah
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Zach. I take pride in explaining technical legal concepts in ways ordinary people can understand. I assist clients in Utah with wills and trusts, Medicaid and VA benefit planning. I also help families navigate the probate process.
I enjoy helping clients qualify for VA and Medicaid benefits to help pay for the high cost of long-term care. My favorite client was my own grandfather, a World War II Navy veteran who ran a local grocery store and had a modest retirement. He was so happy to qualify for VA benefits.
Clients can expect me to return their phone calls and explain things in a way they can understand.
I enjoy simplifying the law for people and returning their phone calls.
As a child, I played at the home of Audrey Hepburn. I enjoy hiking, skiing and camping in the beautiful mountains of Utah with my wife, four children and bulldog named Sophie.
The George Washington University Law School
J.D. in Law, 2009
Brigham Young University
B.A. in Political Science, 2003
Fears Law PLLC
Of Counsel
2023 - Present
State of Utah, Governor’s Office of Economic Development
Staff Attorney
2011 - 2013
Ford & Huff, LC
Associate Attorney
2009 - 2010
U.S. Department of Justice
Legal Extern
2007
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Summer Honors Program
2007