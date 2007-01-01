Utah

About

Hi, I’m Zach. I take pride in explaining technical legal concepts in ways ordinary people can understand. I assist clients in Utah with wills and trusts, Medicaid and VA benefit planning. I also help families navigate the probate process.

I enjoy helping clients qualify for VA and Medicaid benefits to help pay for the high cost of long-term care. My favorite client was my own grandfather, a World War II Navy veteran who ran a local grocery store and had a modest retirement. He was so happy to qualify for VA benefits.

Clients can expect me to return their phone calls and explain things in a way they can understand.

Why I practice law

I enjoy simplifying the law for people and returning their phone calls.

Fun fact

As a child, I played at the home of Audrey Hepburn. I enjoy hiking, skiing and camping in the beautiful mountains of Utah with my wife, four children and bulldog named Sophie.

Professional background

Education

The George Washington University Law School

J.D. in Law, 2009

Brigham Young University

B.A. in Political Science, 2003

Experience

Fears Law PLLC

Of Counsel

2023 - Present

State of Utah, Governor’s Office of Economic Development

Staff Attorney

2011 - 2013

Ford & Huff, LC

Associate Attorney

2009 - 2010

U.S. Department of Justice

Legal Extern

2007

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Summer Honors Program

2007