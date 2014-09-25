Press Center Terms of Use
The LegalZoom Press Center (the “Press Center”), available
here
, is a resource intended to provide journalists with quick and easy access to information about LegalZoom.com, Inc. (“LegalZoom”, “we”, or “our”) for stories and articles.
By using any of the content in the Press Center, you agree to follow and be bound by this Agreement and agree to comply with all applicable laws and regulations.
It is your responsibility to review this Agreement periodically. If, at any time, you find this Agreement unacceptable or
if you do not agree to this Agreement, please do not use the Press Center
. We may revise this Agreement at any time without notice to you. If you have any questions about this Agreement, please contact our Customer Care Center.
(1) License; Responsibilities.
(a) Grant of License. Subject to this Agreement:
(1) LegalZoom hereby grants you a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable, royalty free, revocable license to download and use the content located in the Press Center (the “Licensed Property”) solely for Licensed Uses, as defined in section 1(c)(1) of this Agreement.
(2) No other right or license, whether express or implied, is granted to you by LegalZoom with respect to any Licensed Property or any other trademark, service mark, trade name, copyright, trade dress, patent, or other intellectual property right owned, possessed, or licensed by or to LegalZoom. You agree that you will not use the Licensed Property in any manner not specifically authorized by this Agreement. LegalZoom shall have the right to use, edit, modify, license, assign, register, cease to use, or take any other action regarding the Licensed Property at any time.
(3) LegalZoom reserves the right in its sole discretion to terminate or modify any of the rights or licenses granted herein and to take action against any use that does not conform to this Agreement, infringes any LegalZoom intellectual property or other right, or violates applicable law.
(b) General Responsibilities.
(1) You agree that you will use the Licensed Property only as expressly permitted in this Agreement and only in the manner expressly set forth herein. You agree that you will not modify, sell, create derivatives, transfer, transmit, assign, sublicense, pledge, or otherwise use any of the Licensed Property except as expressly permitted herein and only in accordance with this Agreement.
(2) You agree that you will not, and will not assist any third party to, register or attempt to register any portion of the Licensed Property or any colorable variation thereof as a trademark, service mark, trade name, copyright, trade dress, patent, or otherwise in your own name or in the name of a third party.
(3) The rights granted hereunder are conditioned on your full and complete compliance with the provisions of this Agreement and on your full and complete compliance (i) with the notice provisions of the trademark, copyright, or intellectual property laws of the United States, and (ii) as otherwise required by LegalZoom.
(c) Specific Limitations.
(1) The Licensed Property may be used for editorial purposes only. Editorial purposes means use in close proximity to or in obvious connection with: (i) published articles or stories published in newspapers and news magazines, (ii) online publications for descriptive purposes, (iii) trade publications, (iv) non-commercial presentations and (v) broadcast media specifically about LegalZoom or its products or services (the “Licensed Uses”).
(2) The Licensed Property may not be copied, distributed, or used apart from the Licensed Uses. You may not redistribute a logo in hard copy or electronic form or make it available online for others to copy. The Licensed Property may not be used to suggest that LegalZoom owns, endorses, or sponsors products and services other than the products and services of LegalZoom.
(4) The Licensed Property must be used exactly as provided by LegalZoom, with no changes, and Licensed Property used hereunder must be displayed in its entirety. Changes that distort, remove, modify, or animate the Licensed Property or any related design elements or incorporated text, including but not limited to the trade dress, color, proportion, artwork, or trademark symbols are strictly prohibited.
(5) Use of the Licensed Property must be consistent with the public image of LegalZoom and community standards regarding obscenity or indecency. Use of the Licensed Property in anything other than a professional manner is strictly prohibited.
(6) Unless otherwise specified in a separate agreement, product or service vendors are not permitted to use any Licensed Property.
(7) When using the LegalZoom logo, you agree to the following:
(i) You may use the LegalZoom logo only in the exact form provided by LegalZoom.
(ii) You may not incorporate the LegalZoom logo into any other logo or design or alter its colors, scale ratio, or elements in any way.
(iii) You may not to use the LegalZoom logo in a way that suggests that you or your company or products are affiliated with LegalZoom or its products or services in any way.
(iv) You may not display the LegalZoom logo in any form of media that disparages LegalZoom or its products or services, infringes any LegalZoom intellectual property or other rights, or violates any law or regulation.
(v) No other logo or design element should appear within 0.5 inches of the LegalZoom logo.
(d) Reproduction of the Licensed Property. The trademarks, service marks, trade names, trade dress, and copyrights of LegalZoom are valuable assets. In following this Agreement, you help us protect our valuable intellectual property rights and strengthen our corporate and brand identities. By using the Licensed Property, in whole or in part, you are acknowledging that LegalZoom is the sole owner of the Licensed Property and promising that you will not interfere with LegalZoom’s intellectual property rights, , including but not limited to, challenging the use, registration of, or application to register LegalZoom’s logo, alone or in combination with other words or elements, anywhere in the world, and that you will not harm, misuse, or bring into disrepute any of the Licensed Property.
(1) Use of LegalZoom’s Word Mark. You may use the LegalZoom word mark in text without prior approval from LegalZoom, provided that the uses are truthful, fair, and not misleading.
(2) Limitations on Trademark Use. Your use of the trademarks of LegalZoom is subject to the following additional limitations:
(i) LegalZoom®, LegalZoom.com®, LegalZip®, the “flying document” logo®, We Put the Law on Your Side®, all images and text, and all page headers, custom graphics, and button icons are LegalZoom’s property. All other trademarks, product names, and company names or logos cited herein are the property of their respective owners.
(ii) Our trademarks must be used properly, including use of the correct trademark form, proper spelling and capitalization, and no abbreviations.
(iii) Use the registered trademark, trademark symbol, or service mark symbol (® or ™ or SM) as appropriate at the upper-right corner immediately following any LegalZoom trademark. If symbols are unavailable or inaccessible, use parentheses: (R), (TM), and (SM).
(iv) Use the appropriate trademark symbol for the most prominent mention of the mark, such as in an article’s title, heading, or first mention of the mark. Subsequent acknowledgements within the document are not necessary.
(v) If possible, you should include the following notice somewhere in your text, such as in a footnote or small print at the bottom of the page: “LegalZoom and all other LegalZoom product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of Legalzoom.com, Inc. in the USA and other countries.” on materials.
(vi) Do not use LegalZip as a noun. LegalZip should be used as an adjective modifying a noun. Use the correct generic name or descriptor immediately after first mention of the trademark in text.
RIGHT
: My company is licensed to provide LegalZip® software.
WRONG
: My company is licensed to provide LegalZip®.
(vii) Do not use LegalZoom trademarks in the possessive form.
RIGHT
: The executives of LegalZoom® have vast libraries of knowledge.
WRONG
: LegalZoom’s executives have vast libraries of knowledge.
(viii) Do not make trademarks plural.
RIGHT:
Our company is conveniently located near two Post Office™ locations.
WRONG:
Our company is conveniently located near two Post Offices.
(e) Use of Photographs. Permission for use of photographic imagery from the Press Center is granted only under the following conditions: Each use shall be accompanied by an appropriate credit line to LegalZoom.com, Inc. below the picture. Copying of images for further distribution or commercial use is prohibited under this Agreement.
(f) Use of Quotations. All quotations taken from the Press Center must be reproduced verbatim, not paraphrased or summarized. Quotations from interviews with LegalZoom representatives should be identified with the representative’s name, title, and company name.
(g) Goodwill of the Licensed Property.
(1) You recognize the great value of the goodwill associated with the Licensed Property, and acknowledge that the Licensed Property and all rights therein, and goodwill pertaining thereto, belong exclusively to LegalZoom. You agree that you will not attack the title or any rights of LegalZoom in and to the Licensed Property or attack the validity of the license granted hereunder. You understand that this license can be revoked by LegalZoom at any time. If LegalZoom does revoke this license, you must destroy or delete all copies of the Licensed Property in your possession.
(2) You understand and agree that the license granted herein is derived solely from this Agreement, and that the use of the Licensed Property, as well as any goodwill established by that use, will inure to the exclusive benefit of LegalZoom.
(3) You further agree at all times to use the Licensed Property only in connection with legitimate editorial purposes. You agree to provide LegalZoom, on the request of LegalZoom, with copies of the editorial pieces with which the Licensed Property is used to ensure that you are complying with the quality standards required herein.
(4) You agree to take all commercially reasonable efforts to prevent third parties from misappropriating or obtaining unauthorized access, use or transmission of the Licensed Property (collectively, “Unauthorized Use”). In the event that you learn of an Unauthorized Use, you shall promptly and fully inform LegalZoom of all facts known to you with respect to such Unauthorized Use. LegalZoom may institute any legal action or proceeding to obtain any relief permitted in law, equity or both, against any persons or entities causing, directly or indirectly, such Unauthorized Use, and if any such action or proceeding is instituted, you shall reasonably cooperate with LegalZoom in connection therewith.
(h) No Additional Rights. Nothing in this Agreement shall be construed to confer any additional rights on you by implication, estoppel, or otherwise as to the intellectual property rights of LegalZoom other than as specifically enumerated herein, regardless of whether such additional rights shall be dominant or subordinate to any intellectual property rights.
(2) Indemnification.
You agree to defend, indemnify and hold harmless LegalZoom, its officers, agents, and employees from and against any and all liability, claims, demands, fines, fees, expenses, penalties, suits, proceedings, actions, and costs of action, including attorneys’ fees for trial and on appeal, of any kind and nature arising out of or in any way connected with your use of the Licensed Property.
(3) Limitation of Liability.
THE LICENSED PROPERTY IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, AND LEGALZOOM DISCLAIMS ANY WARRANTIES, EITHER EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WARRANTIES OF NONINFRINGEMENT. FURTHERMORE, BECAUSE YOU ARE NOT BEING CHARGED FOR USE OF THE LICENSED PROPERTY, IN NO EVENT SHALL LEGALZOOM BE LIABLE TO YOU FOR THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS AGREEMENT UNDER ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY INCLUDING FOR DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, OR OTHER DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THIS AGREEMENT OR THE USE OF THE LICENSED PROPERTY, EVEN IF LEGALZOOM HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES AND NOTWITHSTANDING ANY FAILURE OF ESSENTIAL PURPOSE OF ANY LIMITED REMEDY STATED HEREIN. SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR LIMITATION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.
Updated September 25, 2014