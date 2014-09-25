Press Center Terms of Use

THE LICENSED PROPERTY IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, AND LEGALZOOM DISCLAIMS ANY WARRANTIES, EITHER EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WARRANTIES OF NONINFRINGEMENT. FURTHERMORE, BECAUSE YOU ARE NOT BEING CHARGED FOR USE OF THE LICENSED PROPERTY, IN NO EVENT SHALL LEGALZOOM BE LIABLE TO YOU FOR THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS AGREEMENT UNDER ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY INCLUDING FOR DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, OR OTHER DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THIS AGREEMENT OR THE USE OF THE LICENSED PROPERTY, EVEN IF LEGALZOOM HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES AND NOTWITHSTANDING ANY FAILURE OF ESSENTIAL PURPOSE OF ANY LIMITED REMEDY STATED HEREIN. SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR LIMITATION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.