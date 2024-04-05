Acceptable Use Policy for Virtual Mail Service

If we have a reasonable basis to suspect that an item violates these restrictions, we may open the item and any containers within the item.

You may not use your LegalZoom Virtual Mail address as part of any activity that violates the law or that results in recurring complaints from third persons to LegalZoom Virtual Mail.

For example, you may not use your LegalZoom Virtual Mail address in bulk email or other communications that result in recurring complaints to LegalZoom Virtual Mail from recipients of your communications.