Acceptable Use Policy for Virtual Mail Service
- Mail weighing more than 20 pounds or longer than 19″ on its longest size, 14” on its median side, or 12” on its shortest side will not be accepted
Alcohol: We are not licensed to ship and do not have the permits to handle alcoholic beverages.Any alcohol received will be disposed of
- Medicines & Prescription Drugs: We are not licensed to ship and do not have the permits to handle prescription medication.Any prescription medication received will be disposed of
- Tobacco products or Vapes
- Hemp products, including CBD, and cannabis that contains THC
- Illegal drugs or other illegal substances
- Perishable items, including food, fresh fruit, plants, flowers, or anything that requires refrigeration
- Improperly contained liquids, or any item that is leaking or has been leaked on
- Lithium Ion Batteries: we reject or dispose of all batteries, with the exception of small consumer-grade Lithium-Ion batteries contained in equipment or that qualify under UN3481
- Currency including coins, banknotes, currency notes, securities payable to bearer, traveler's checks, manufactured and unmanufactured platinum, gold, and silver, precious stones, jewelry, and other valuable articles
- Ammunition, Fireworks, Airbags and other things that are designed to explode or start a fire
- Any compressed gas, including oxygen
- Live animals, including bees and insects
- Ivory, shark fins, rhino horns, and other material derived from threatened or protected animal species
- Human remains, including cremated remains
- Any item that legally requires Hazmat markings or placards, regardless of whether the original shipper properly marked the shipment
- Any material that is obscene, hateful, is an incitement to violence, or violates other reasonable norms
- Materials that present a risk to national security
- Any substances or materials that are illegal to possess or illegal to ship under the laws of the United States, international law, the laws of the place from which it was sent, or the laws of the place to which it is addressed
- Anything that may not be shipped under US Postal Service regulations (Shipping Restrictionsand Prohibited Items), or if the shipment to you is made using a carrier other than the US Postal Services, anything that is prohibited by the rules if the USPS or that carrier. For example:UPS,FedEx
- Anything that creates a risk to the health and safety of our personnel, or to the public
- Any item that was shipped as the result of a fraudulent or illegal transaction
We may inspect your items
We may notify and cooperate with law enforcement
Our reasonable determination controls
Unsure? Ask Us!
We will dispose of items that violate our policy in the way that seems best to us
- destroy the item;
- turn the item over to law enforcement;
- donate the item to a charity of our choice, including holding an auction with the proceeds to be donated to a charity;
- return the item to the sender; or
- require you to arrange for the item to be removed from our facility