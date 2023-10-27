LZ Tax Guarantees

If LZ Tax makes an error on a return we prepare for you, we will cover any resulting and unabated penalties and interest charged by the IRS or state. To qualify for the LZ Tax 100% Accuracy Guarantee, the error must not be due to incomplete, inaccurate, or inconsistent information supplied to LZ Tax by you, unsubstantiated or incorrect positions taken by you, your choice not to claim a deduction or credit, conflicting tax laws, changes in tax laws, or any other reason outside the control of LZ Tax.

Our 100% Accuracy Guarantee. If LZ Tax makes an error on a return we prepare for you, we will cover any resulting and unabated penalties and interest charged by the IRS or state. To qualify for the LZ Tax 100% Accuracy Guarantee, the error must not be due to incomplete, inaccurate, or inconsistent information supplied to LZ Tax by you, unsubstantiated or incorrect positions taken by you, your choice not to claim a deduction or credit, conflicting tax laws, changes in tax laws, or any other reason outside the control of LZ Tax.