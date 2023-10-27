LZ Tax Guarantees
100% Accuracy Guarantee
- Our 100% Accuracy Guarantee.If LZ Tax makes an error on a return we prepare for you, we will cover any resulting and unabated penalties and interest charged by the IRS or state. To qualify for the LZ Tax 100% Accuracy Guarantee, the error must not be due to incomplete, inaccurate, or inconsistent information supplied to LZ Tax by you, unsubstantiated or incorrect positions taken by you, your choice not to claim a deduction or credit, conflicting tax laws, changes in tax laws, or any other reason outside the control of LZ Tax.
- Filing a claim for our 100% Accuracy Guarantee.If you believe an error occurred on your tax return, you must notify LZ Tax as soon as you learn of the mistake, but in no case later than thirty (30) days after the penalty or interest is assessed and within the applicable federal and/or state tax filing statute of limitation. To notify LZ Tax of a claim, sign in toyour accountto email an expert or schedule a consult. LZ Tax will then contact you to resolve the issue. To validate the claim, LZ Tax may require a copy of the IRS or state notice and any other documents that support the information on your tax return. You are required to take any action reasonably requested by LZ Tax, including filing an amended tax return or requests for abatement forms, if necessary, to limit any further penalties and interest from accruing. You must pay the assessed penalties or interest to the IRS or state prior to receiving any payment under this 100% Accuracy Guarantee.
- Limitations.If a payment is made to you for a claim under our 100% Accuracy Guarantee, that payment will be considered LZ Tax’s entire obligation to you under this guarantee and you are not entitled to any additional payments. In no event will LZ Tax pay you for more than an aggregate of ten thousand dollars ($10,000) in interest and penalties owed to the IRS and any state revenue authorities based upon all tax returns you filed for the most recent full tax year, regardless of whether the tax returns are federal or state returns. THIS PROVISION STATES LZ TAX’S ENTIRE OBLIGATION AND LIABILITY, AND YOUR SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE REMEDY, FOR ANY ERRORS IN YOUR RETURN CAUSED BY LZ TAX UNDER OUR 100% ACCURACY GUARANTEE. The rights and benefits afforded by the 100% Accuracy Guarantee are specific to the original customer of the LZ Tax Services and may not be assigned or otherwise transferred to any other party.
Maximum Refund Guarantee
- Our Maximum Refund Guarantee.If LZ Tax prepares your tax return and you discover that you are eligible for a greater tax refund or lower tax liability through preparation of your tax return with a third party tax preparer, we will pay up to $200 of tax preparation fees paid by you to that third party. To qualify for the LZ Tax Maximum Refund Guarantee, the error must not be due to your choice to defer current tax benefits to a later tax period, incomplete, inaccurate, or inconsistent information supplied to LZ Tax by you, unsubstantiated or incorrect positions taken by you, your choice not to claim a deduction or credit, conflicting tax laws, changes in tax laws, or any other reason outside the control of LZ Tax.
- Filing a claim for our Maximum Refund Guarantee.If you believe you are eligible for a greater tax refund or lower tax liability, you must notify LZ Tax as soon as you learn of the mistake, but in no case later than thirty (30) days after LZ Tax completes preparation of your tax return. To notify LZ Tax of a claim, sign in toyour accountto email an expert or schedule a consult. LZ Tax will then contact you to resolve the issue. To validate the claim, LZ Tax may require a copy of the tax return prepared by a third party and any other documents that support the information on your tax return or are reasonably requested by LZ Tax.
- Limitations.If a payment is made to you for a claim under our Maximum Refund Guarantee that payment will be considered LZ Tax’s entire obligation to you under this guarantee and you are not entitled to any additional payments. In no event will LZ Tax reimburse you for more than an aggregate of one thousand ($1,000) based upon all tax returns you filed for the most recent full tax year, regardless of whether the tax returns are federal or state returns. THIS PROVISION STATES LZ TAX’S ENTIRE OBLIGATION AND LIABILITY, AND YOUR SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE REMEDY, FOR ANY ERRORS IN YOUR RETURN CAUSED BY LZ TAX UNDER OUR MAXIMUM REFUND GUARANTEE. The rights and benefits afforded by the Maximum Refund Guarantee are specific to the original customer of the LZ Tax Services and may not be assigned or otherwise transferred to any other party.
Audit Support Guarantee
- Our Audit Support Guarantee. If you receive an audit letter from the Internal Revenue Service or a state taxation authority concerning a tax return prepared for you by LZ Tax, you may receive question-and-answer support from our tax experts to learn more about what to expect and how to prepare.
- Filing a claim for our Audit Support Guarantee. Sign in toyour accountand upload a copy of the audit letter in the Tax Center. Then schedule a telephone consultation or send a message under the “Audit Support” topic. You may receive follow-up telephone consultation or message support as desired throughout the audit process.
- Limitations. Audit support consultations are for informational purposes only and do not constitute legal advice. LZ Tax will not represent you in any audit proceedings. You must have an active LZ Tax plan subscription in order to receive audit support from us. Audit support is available for three years from the date your tax return was filed.