19 best books for starting a business

Starting a business is exhilarating, but it's also full of challenges. Books recommended by top business schools and thought leaders can help, so we've compiled a list of the best books for starting a business in any field.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
Updated on: February 12, 2024 · 9 min read
There will never be a “one size fits all" approach to starting a business. Nevertheless, there are common challenges founders face when navigating the long but rewarding process of business formation. As you embark on your own business journey what better place to look for answers and advice than top business schools?
To help you improve your business acumen, we've scoured required reading lists, online newsletters, and alumni-written books, from Wharton, Harvard and others to find what they're recommending to their students and alumni. While we can't promise you an MBA, these books might just be the next best thing.
With a no-fluff, science-backed approach to launching a successful business, this book details how entrepreneurs can tilt the odds of success in their favor. Even better, it does it all in under 100 pages.
Written by the founders of project management platform Basecamp, this actionable guide can help overzealous founders avoid burnout. Learn how to start a business without bringing on outside investors, why it's smart not to obsess over your competitors, and why you don't need to sacrifice your personal life to thrive professionally.
Anyone starting a business needs to understand the competition first. As a follow-up to their first successful book, Blue Ocean Strategy, this book explains their actionable five-step process to helping your business stand out in a crowded market.
Creators are not born with an innate ability to conceive and build $100 million enterprises — they work at it. In-depth interviews with moguls behind companies like Yelp, Zipcar, and Chobani, and process analyses of their companies offer fodder for education and inspiration.
This no-nonsense guide to making sure your new business doesn't fail shows an efficient way of changing the way companies are built and new products are launched. The author is the founder of the Lean Startup theory, which has helped thousands of business owners over the years.
Burgeoning business owners can learn about navigating the relationship between entrepreneurs and venture capitalists so they can build a business that actually makes them money. Dig into the pros, cons, and limitations facing founders and VC firms, and find out which kind of funding matches your business idea.
Scaling is more that a buzz word, it's essential to getting funding and success. Learn best practices for successfully scaling a company without compromising the character and key aspects of the original, small organization's roots.
The realities of scaling a business and the unpredictable nature of starting one go hand in hand in this examination of entrepreneurship. In the words of the authors: “The paradox of teaching entrepreneurship is that such a formula necessarily cannot exist; because every innovation is new and unique, no authority can prescribe in concrete terms how to be innovative."
In this ultimate guide to becoming a business leader, the author provides solid advice regardless of your situation. Learn to create your own personal leadership development plan and build a successful team to support you.
Pearls of wisdom in this book will help leaders build confidence in communication. Get tips for navigating tricky topics without becoming defensive or divisive.
Building and scaling a talented team that sticks around is one of the toughest challenges when starting a business. And many time tried talent management practices have lost relevance in the digital age. Learn what it takes to build a top notch talent pool with new practices that have been proven to work.
Extremely well-researched and captivating, this book explores the psychology of grit and how it applies to various aspects of life, especially the business world.
Staying ahead of the competition has a lot to do with anticipating and proactively solving problems. This book provides frameworks for actually staying ahead of competitors, with proven examples from Fortune 500 companies who use the same strategies.
In a world obsessed with quick wins, overnight successes, and instant gratification, the data-backed insights and examples in this book prove long-term strategies always pay off in the end.
To launch a radical restructuring and thrive in the aftermath business leaders need to be smart and strategic. Get a crash course in management strategy and practices that have been proven to work.
Any business owner understands there are only so many hours in the day and every minute is precious, and this book provides the tools to make the most of your time. In the words of entrepreneur author Tim Ferris: “I've used dozens of the tactics and philosophies in high-stakes negotiations, high-risk environments, or large business dealings. The lessons have made me millions of dollars and saved me years of wasted effort and frustration."
Looking for advice on navigating the world of branding, marketing, digital content creation, and social media? Get the guidance you're looking for, without a sugar coating.
Get actionable tips for accomplishing your wildest dreams as an entrepreneur. Marie Forleo gives tips and advice for developing a forward-thinking, solution-oriented mindset in this uplifting book.
Could being the underdog actually be a superpower? Find out how to use underdog status to sneak up on the competition and learn to tap your unbridled potential.
Check out the infographic below for a quick visual reference guide to these books, conveniently categorized by the aspect of starting a business they're most helpful for.
You may also like
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read