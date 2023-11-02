Eliana Perez

Eliana Pérez is a multimedia journalist who previously has reported for NBC Chicago, El Diario Nueva York, and American Banker. Originally from California, she attended UCLA, where she earned her degree in both English and Spanish literature. She later graduated from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with a dual master’s in Spanish-language and business journalism. She is a proud member of organizations like the New York Financial Writers’ Association and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and she is interested in all things business- and economic-related, especially as they pertain to minority communities.