Eliana Perez
Eliana Pérez is a multimedia journalist who previously has reported for NBC Chicago, El Diario Nueva York, and American Banker. Originally from California, she attended UCLA, where she earned her degree in both English and Spanish literature. She later graduated from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with a dual master’s in Spanish-language and business journalism. She is a proud member of organizations like the New York Financial Writers’ Association and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and she is interested in all things business- and economic-related, especially as they pertain to minority communities.
More From This Author
-
Estate Planning Mistakes to Avoid When Getting Remarried
Don't make these four common errors when getting remarried.
· 4 min read
-
How to Overcome Startup Fears and Move Forward with Your Business Goals
Aiming to grow your company's profits or team size may be a given within startups, but moving a business forward can also involve personal growth.
· 4 min read