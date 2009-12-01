Becoming American: Understanding legal and illegal immigration

Updated on: February 13, 2024 · 3 min read

Everyone foreign national who enters the United States is legally required to have a visa issued by the United States Department of State. If someone comes to the United States without a visa or stays after their visa is expired, that person is breaking the law.

Types of visas issued

The U.S. government issues two types of visas: immigrant and non-immigrant. Those holding immigrant visas usually become resident aliens or legal permanent residents and obtain their green cards.

Most immigrants eventually become citizens of the United States. Non-immigrant visas are issued to people who return to their homeland when their trip or schooling is completed, such as tourists or students.

What is the Immigration and Nationality Act?

The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 defines an alien as a person who is not a citizen or national of the United States.

In other words, an alien is anyone born in a country other than the United States to parents who are not United States citizens.

People who immigrate illegally have no legal status in the United States. Among other things, illegal immigrants cannot vote, receive social services from federally funded programs, social security benefits, or hold United States passports.

Someone who enters the country illegally is subject to detainment and deportation at any time, as are legal immigrants if they commit and are convicted of a crime. In many cases, however, unless someone who entered the country without legal permission has committed a crime and been convicted, most are not detained or removed from the U.S.

Becoming a naturalized citizen

The process of becoming a United States citizen with full citizenship rights is called naturalization. Overseen by the Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Service (BCIS), aliens have several ways to become naturalized.

The most common way used by individuals who hold an immigrant visa is to obtain legal permanent resident status by residing in the country for a period of five years.

During this time, a legal alien may not spend more than six months at once overseas. He or she must be physically present in the country for at least six months of the year for a total minimum of two and a half years.

It is possible to become a permanent legal resident and, later, a naturalized citizen through marriage to a United States citizen. In this case, the naturalization period is shortened from five years to three years, provided the couple has been married for at least three years, and the spouse is still a citizen of the United States.

Other factors that affect naturalization and eligibility for citizenship include being at least 18 years old, possessing good moral character, and basic reading and writing skills.

Potential citizens must understand the United States government and history, although there are some age-related exceptions to the latter two.

After the application and interview process is completed, the BCIS will grant or deny citizenship to the individual who has applied. If the BCIS needs more information before a decision can be made, it will continue the case. Individuals who have been denied citizenship may appeal.

This country was built on the strength of its immigrant population. While the American immigrant's face has changed and will change over the years, one thing remains the same: you can enter just as long as you have the correct paperwork and can follow the State Department's rules.