Clothing Brand Name Generator (With 160 Stylish Ideas)

Updated on: December 17, 2024 · 12 min read

The clothing market is growing at a steady pace, and the U.S. leads the way, recording $351 billion in revenue in 2023. That same year, the apparel market was worth $1.7 trillion globally. With so much revenue on the line, it’s no surprise that clothing and fashion brands are also exploding.

Starting a clothing brand is an exciting journey. Choosing a clothing brand name is one of the first steps toward making the dream a reality, and your name can play a big role in setting the tone for your success. A strong name connects with your target audience and sets you apart in the competitive fashion industry.

Below, you’ll find clothing brand name ideas broken down by niche to inspire you. Or, you can use our clothing brand name generator to create your own. Once you land on a favorite, act fast to register it and secure your online presence before someone else does.

How to use our clothing brand name generator

Need to brainstorm a good clothing brand name? Our clothing brand name generator makes it easy. Just enter your business type and location, then use the simple sliders to tweak the tone and style to fit your vision for your clothing line.

Whether you’re looking for a catchy clothing brand name or something professional, our AI-powered generator uses marketing concepts and branding principles to create personalized suggestions. Once you find the perfect clothing business name, you should register it right away to avoid losing it to another business.

160 clothing brand name ideas

The clothing industry covers a wide range of niches, from casual wear to high-end fashion. Choosing a name that reflects where your brand stands in the market helps attract the right customers and builds your brand identity.

Below, we’ve provided clothing business name ideas across different categories to get you started. Use these examples or our clothing brand name generator to customize your own.

Casual clothing brand names

With the rise of remote work and the “casualization” of the office, clothing brands have been leaning toward denim, athleisure, and everyday wear pieces that are comfortable and versatile. This type of clothing line often appeals to a wide audience, making relatable and approachable brand names a good fit.

Trendy names

The fashion business is always trendy, but this category works especially well for a casual clothing brand that wants to stay current and appeal to younger customers. These clothing brand name ideas often reflect slang, pop culture, or seasonal trends, and are fresh and exciting.

Everyday Edge

Off-Duty Collective

Chill & Chic

Lounge Legends

Effortless Vibes

The Relaxed Edit

Comfy Couture

Laidback Luxe

Easy Threads Co.

Urban Basics

Chic names

Chic clothing brand names bring a touch of sophistication to casual styles, blending simplicity with an elevated feel. These names are perfect if you have a minimalist clothing brand that offers casual pieces with polished, stylish details and resonates with an upscale audience.

Neutral Vibes Studio

Soft Layers Co.

The Minimalist Wardrobe

Polished Comfort

Simply Elevated

Casual Elegance Co.

Modern Layers Collective

Luxe Lounge Wear

Sleek Staples Studio

Essentials Reimagined

Elegant names

An elegant brand name is ideal for a clothing business that focuses on versatile designs with a refined edge. These clothing brand name ideas suggest effortless style and class while maintaining an approachable vibe.

Graceful Layers Co.

Classic Casuals

The Refined Thread

Elegant Ease

The Comfort Atelier

Timeless Staples

The Chic Drape

La Mode Relaxée

Tailored Comfort Co.

Simplified Sophistication

Fashionable names

A fashionable business name highlights your brand’s ability to blend comfort and trend-setting design. These unique clothing store names signal to customers that your fashion brand keeps pace with modern style while remaining wearable and practical.

Relax & Stride

The Statement Tee Co.

Fashionably Easy

Fit & Flow

Cool & Casual Threads

Bold Basics Collective

Runway Relaxation

Elevated Everyday

Street Smart Staples

Comfortably Cool

Streetwear clothing brand names

Looking to start a truly unique clothing brand? Streetwear brands focus on bold, urban styles inspired by art, culture, and music. This niche is growing rapidly among younger target audiences looking to express themselves. Plus, with a streetwear clothing brand, you can really go wild with creative name ideas.

Trendy names

Streetwear fashion brands with trendy names capture the energy and creativity of urban culture. These clothing brand name ideas can reflect cultural movements, slang, or music influences to stay relevant and engaging.

Fresh Threads Co.

Vibe Street Collective

Next Wave Apparel

Urban Flex

Street Beat Style

Current Culture

Limitless Wear

OnPoint Collective

The Hype Edit

Future Form Threads

Chic names

A chic business name for a streetwear brand combines edgy aesthetics with a sleek, modern feel. These clothing brand names are a great fit for labels that push boundaries while appealing to fashion-conscious audiences that still like a more polished look.

Polished Street Co.

Luxe Urban Wear

Sleek & Street

Elevated Hype Studio

Sophisticated Vibes

Refined Street Threads

Clean Cuts Collective

The Street Classic

Luxe Label Studio

The Smooth Lane

Elegant names

Elegant names bring a refined twist to streetwear, perfect for a premium or limited-edition fashion brand. These name ideas communicate exclusivity and sophistication, making them a strong choice for a clothing business focused on upscale urban fashion.

Tailored Street Style

The Urban Silhouette

Timeless Edge Apparel

The Luxe Curve

Sophistreet Co.

Elevated Edge Studio

The Stylish Beat

The Street Refined

Urban Luxe Designs

Sleek Urban Essence

Fashionable names

Fashionable names signal that your streetwear line is ahead of the curve and sets trends. These clothing brand name ideas position your clothing line as a leader in street culture while maintaining broad appeal.

Bold Edge Collective

Style Streets Co.

Fresh Off the Block

Street Vogue

City Scene Threads

The Culture Cut

Statement Wear Co.

Dapper Downtown

Iconic Street Style

Runway Meets Road

Luxury clothing brand names

Despite a recent move toward fast fashion, luxury clothing remains a thriving market, even among younger consumers, who are looking for statement pieces and timeless designs. These young audiences are also fueling bold new looks, but luxury clothing brand name ideas should still emphasize exclusivity, craftsmanship, and premium materials.

Trendy names

Luxury fashion brands with trendy names resonate with younger, affluent consumers who value cutting-edge design and cultural relevance. They’re also a great way to incorporate more creative name ideas while still keeping an upscale vibe.

Luxe Modern Studio

The Prestige Edit

Iconic Silhouettes

The Haute Collective

Infinite Luxe

Next Wave Elegance

Chic Layers Studio

Glow Couture

Modern Grace Co.

The Luxe Edge

Chic names

Is your luxury clothing brand sophisticated without being overly flashy? Chic name ideas for luxury brands reflect understated elegance and contemporary style.

Velvet & Thread

Polished Details Co.

Noir Luxe Studio

Refined Drapes Collective

Gilded Fashion Co.

Sophisticated Curves

Pure Opulence Studio

The Luxe Label

Timeless Threads Co.

Effortless Chic Wear

Elegant names

Elegant names are a hallmark of luxury clothing brands, emphasizing refinement and quality. These luxury clothing brand name ideas convey a sense of prestige that resonates with high-end clientele.

Couture Silhouettes

The Elegant Line

The Refined Wardrobe

Grace & Luxe

The Statement Cut

Opulent Drapes Collective

The Timeless Atelier

Prestige Luxe Designs

Classic Elegance Co.

Royal Threads Studio

Fashionable names

Luxurious collections can still have unique clothing store names. If your luxury clothing brand will take a forward-thinking approach to design, check out these fashionable names. They’re ideal for a clothing line that plans to redefine trends in the world of high fashion.

Stride & Luxe

The Fashion Statement

Gilded Glow Collective

Luxe & Modern Co.

Graceful Glam Wear

Vogue Essentials

Chic Luxe Collective

Red Carpet Refined

Style Icon Wear

Elevated Opulence

Sustainable clothing brand names

Sustainable clothing brands cater to eco-conscious consumers looking for ethical fashion choices. This niche is growing quickly, especially among younger consumers: 75% of 18- to 34-year-olds say they buy from brands that reflect their personal values. Clothing brand name ideas that highlight environmental values can help you connect with this audience.

Trendy names

Sustainable fashion brands aren’t behind the times—they’re actually on the forefront of fashion trends. Trendy clothing business name ideas highlight this fact and appeal to shoppers looking for modern, stylish options that are also good for the planet.

Eco Threads Collective

Next Gen Wear

Conscious Closet Co.

The Green Label

Future Form Fashion

Renew & Wear

Planet-Friendly Threads

Urban Eco Wear

Reimagine Studio

Sustainable Edge

Chic names

Chic names for sustainable clothing brands balance environmental awareness with modern sophistication. These name ideas can make your sustainable clothing line feel luxurious and desirable to fashion-savvy consumers.

Luxe Green Studio

Refined Earth Wear

Clean Silhouettes Co.

Sophisticated Sustainability

Polished & Planet-Friendly

The Green Curve

Eco Chic Collective

Timeless Earth Threads

The Sustainable Label

Gilded Green Wear

Elegant names

Elegant names work well for sustainable fashion brands focused on timeless, high-quality designs. These name ideas make your brand sound purposeful and refined, perfect for a clothing business with eco-friendly yet polished options.

Tailored Sustainability

The Refined Green Line

Opulent Eco Styles

Graceful Earth Wear

Sophistiqué Durable

Earth Silhouettes Collective

Sustainable Elegance Co.

Classic Green Threads

The Ethical Atelier

Eco Refined Designs

Fashionable names

Fashionable names for sustainable brands show that style and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. These clothing brand name ideas resonate with customers whose support for sustainability is an important part of not only their fashion identity, but their entire lifestyle.

Boldly Sustainable

Stylishly Conscious

The Eco Luxe Label

Planet Vogue

Fashion Forward Earth

Elevated Sustainability

Green Glam Studio

Trendy Earth Threads

Ethical Chic Wear

Runway to Renew

How to choose a clothing brand name

Choosing the right business name is important for many reasons. A good clothing brand name is the foundation of your brand’s identity and the first thing customers will know about your brand. A clothing brand name generator can help you get started, but make sure you’re also thinking about the following.

Consider your target audience and brand identity

Every good clothing brand needs an identity. Think about what makes your fashion brand unique and how it connects with your target audience. Where does your clothing line stand in the marketplace? Choose a name that reflects your current market while leaving room for future growth.

Your name should also reflect your brand identity, whether it’s casual, elegant, or edgy. For example, if you’re creating a playful line of casual clothes or a kids’ clothing brand, choose a fun and catchy clothing brand name. A high-end fashion brand, on the other hand, might call for a more sophisticated-sounding name.

Make your name unique and memorable

It’s no secret that the fashion business is competitive. Memorable and unique clothing brand names are easy to remember and help your business stand out in the marketplace, so customers can recognize your brand, recommend you to others, and find you online.

To build the perfect clothing business, you should always be thinking about growth. Avoid clothing brand names that are overly specific or tied to current trends, as they can limit your business’s future success. For example, a name referencing one type of clothing, like T-shirts, might not fit if you expand your collection.

Follow state and federal naming rules

A good clothing brand name isn’t just catchy—it also has to be legal. Make sure your name complies with state and federal rules. Most states require names to be unique from others in the state and include a business entity identifier, like “LLC” for limited liability companies. They might also restrict certain words. Check with your Secretary of State’s office for the naming rules in your state.

Check your business name’s availability

There’s a lot that goes into a good clothing brand, but before you get too far, make sure the name you want is available by searching your Secretary of State’s business registry. If you plan to trademark your business name, check with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) or use LegalZoom to ensure your name isn’t too similar to an existing trademark.

You should also check that matching domain names and social media handles are available. Building your online presence early helps avoid confusion and makes it easier for customers to find you.

How to reserve your clothing brand name

Ready to start your own brand? Once you’ve picked the perfect clothing brand name, visit your state’s Secretary of State website to register your business name or reserve it before someone else does. Many states charge a small fee, and reservations typically last 30–120 days. After reserving your clothing brand name, secure your domain name and social media handles to establish your online presence.

If you need help, LegalZoom offers business formation services in addition to our clothing brand name generator. We can help you with business name searches, LLC formation, registering a doing-business-as (dba) name or trademark, getting an employer identification number (EIN), and more. Whatever you need, we make it simple, so you can focus on launching a successful clothing brand.

FAQs

What are the most famous clothing brand names of all time?

Some iconic fashion brands include Gucci, Chanel, and Burberry, as well as athletic brands like Nike, Adidas, and Lululemon. These clothing brands have become household names due to their quality, marketing, and cultural impact. A strong identity helps a great clothing brand maintain its place in the fashion industry.

Helpful tools include a thesaurus, online research, and LegalZoom’s clothing brand name generator. Use these resources during your brainstorming sessions to spark ideas and guide you toward names that resonate with your audience.

Should I test my name with potential clients?

Yes, sharing your clothing brand name ideas with friends, family, or potential customers can give you valuable feedback about how well the name aligns with your brand and resonates with your audience. Testing your fashion brand name can also prevent misunderstandings or unintended associations.

Can you change a business name after you’ve registered it?

Yes, but it involves filing paperwork with your state and updating trademarks, websites, and branding materials. You can also register a doing-business-as (DBA) name, which is a customer-facing name that’s different from your registered name. Still, choosing a good clothing brand name from the beginning can save you the hassle of making changes later.

Our free, AI-powered business name generator uses custom prompts to give you memorable, creative names to get your business started on the right foot.

Most trademark conflicts are unintentional—but that doesn’t make them any less expensive. Protect your business today with a simple trademark search.