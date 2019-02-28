Collection basics: Sending a returned check notice

Have you had a customer's check returned by the bank and need to collect the amount owing from your customer? Learn more about sending a returned check notice.
Find out more about business management
Excellent
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Belle Wong, is a freelance writer specializing in small business, personal finance, banking, and tech/SAAS. She ...
Updated on: November 30, 2023 · 3 min read
There are various reasons why a customer's check may be returned due to nonsufficient funds, or NSF. Regardless of the reason, however, for business owners, a returned check means the money owing still needs to be collected. In such cases, it's often a good idea to begin the collection process by sending out a returned check notice.
A returned check means the bank account on which the check was drawn did not have enough money in it to cover the check on the day the check was processed. A customer's check may be returned for a number of reasons, and often it's not something your customer has done intentionally. For example, the customer may have deposited a check into their account to cover the check they wrote you, and that check did not clear in time.
In most cases, when receiving a returned check, many business owners want to give their customers the benefit of the doubt. Unless your customer has a history of giving you checks that turn out to be NSF, alerting your customer of the need for repayment by using a notice of returned check or a returned check letter can be a good first step, as it helps you manage your relationship with your customer without aggressively escalating matters too quickly.
In addition to giving you a notice of returned check, your bank also will have charged you a fee for that returned check. You are entitled to receive the amount of this fee back from your customer, and, in most states, you also can include in your returned check fee an additional amount to cover your costs of handling the returned check.
If you want to charge a returned check fee that is more than what your bank charged you, keep in mind that the maximum you can charge as a returned check fee is governed by state laws.
Since individual states have different returned check fee laws, it's always a good idea to check the laws within your state first, to see how much you are permitted to charge.
If you don't already have one, it's also a good idea to have a returned check fee policy, so your customers know what they will be charged if they pay you with a check that ends up being returned. Again, when you write up the policy, make sure the returned check fee you charge for returned checks is consistent with the limits imposed by your state's laws.
Most returned-check collection letters are fairly short and to the point. An efficient way to write a notice of returned check is to start with a template and then customize it to your specific circumstances. Your completed letter should include the following information:
In many cases, customers will repay the amount they owe plus your returned check fee within the deadline you've stipulated. If, after sending the letter, you encounter trouble getting your customer to pay, you may then consider escalating the collection process with a more aggressively worded payment notice.
Unfortunately, returned checks are a fact of business for many small business owners. Sending a returned check notice is a customer-friendly way of initiating the process of collecting the outstanding payment.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read