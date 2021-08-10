Copyright submission guidelines

Find out more about intellectual property basics
Excellent
Updated on: April 3, 2024 · 3 min read
When you register work with the Copyright Office, you submit a deposit—one or more copies of the work—along with the application. Usually, if the work has been published in physical form (e.g., a book, printed flyer, CD, or poster), the Copyright Office requires two physical copies. If the work is unpublished or only available online, the Copyright Office accepts electronic materials.
For certain types of work (e.g., a jewelry design, sculpture or computer program), identifying materials may be submitted instead of the work itself. In this case, a deposit could be a photograph, a drawing, or source code if the work is a computer program.
If your work falls into one of the following categories, you can submit your work electronically:
If your work doesn't fit into one of the above categories, you may need to submit physical copies via mail.
If you are registering your work through LegalZoom, follow the guidelines below to submit electronic or physical copies of your materials:
To submit physical copies of your materials, mail the following to the address below:
LegalZoom
Attention: Copyrights
9900 Spectrum Drive
Austin, TX 78717
Re: Order # [include your LegalZoom order number]
Text
Presentation
Image
Audio
Video
Data
Compressed*
* The file(s) in a compressed file must also be an acceptable file format. Compressed files containing unacceptable file types will be refused. When seeking to register one work, in most cases, only one file should be uploaded.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read