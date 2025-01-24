How to write a book copyright page.

You also do not need to register your creation with the U.S. Copyright Office, though doing so makes it easier to prove in court if infringement occurs. And if you do need to sue for infringement, you will need to register your copyright first.

If you choose to add a copyright page to your work, whether registered or not, follow these steps to create and properly format it.

What is a copyright page and why do you need one?

A copyright page is an optional addition to any original creative work. It’s a statement that tells others that your work is not available for use and is not in the public domain.

An original work receives copyright protection immediately upon creation. While this means a copyright page is not technically required for federal law to apply, it does make it easier to enforce your copyright if someone uses your work later on.

A copyright page benefits you in multiple ways:

It asserts your rights as the creator of the new work

If you keep it basic, you can create it yourself for free

It’s a place for you to add information about yourself and your business

It gives space for legal disclaimers

It can be useful to distributors, librarians, and researchers

While a copyright page is optional, it is strongly recommended. It makes it easier to enforce your rights if there is infringement. It’s also simple and free to create, so there’s no reason not to make one.

The Copyright Act of 1976 extended protection to all works fixed in a tangible medium. Prior to this extension, you were required to include a copyright notice to receive protection. The change was good news for authors. It removed formal objections that possible infringers could make about the adequacy of notice.

Essential components of a copyright page

A copyright page can include a number of different elements. If you decide to use one, there are two main elements that should be included:

Copyright notice. The copyright notice is the © symbol, year of publication, and the author's name. For example: "© 2024 by Jane Doe."

All rights reserved statement. The all rights reserved statement is a sentence that states that you are the author of the work and no one else may use it unless granted prior written permission.

Additional elements that you might include on your copyright page:

ISBN (International Standard Book Number). This number acts as a unique identifier for your book. It’s like your book's social security number. You can obtain this from the ISBN agency , though generally, the book’s publisher will obtain this number for you. If you’re self-publishing on Amazon, they will create it for you.

Edition information. Some books are printed in multiple formats and editions over the years. The edition information clearly states what edition the book is and any other printing details.

Publisher information. The publisher's name and contact details can be included here.

The publisher’s name and contact details can be included here. Disclaimers. On this page, you can also include any legal disclaimers pertinent to the content. For example, if it’s a work of fiction you might say: “This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.”

Credits. You might also include an acknowledgment to contributors like editors or illustrators.

Library of Congress Cataloging-in-Publication data. If your book will be included in a library, you can include the Cataloguing in Publication record or CIP, prior to publication. You can also include the Library of Congress Control Number or LCCN.

Trademark notices. If your book mentions any trademarks, you can include those on the copyright page.

What a copyright page looks like today

So what does a copyright page look like in the 21st century? Something like this:

" © [your legal name] 2020 ."

While you can simply have the copyright symbol (©), a name, and a year, you are allowed to use your copyright page to be intentional about what your book means to you.

For example, is it a self-help book that marks the start of your life-coaching business? Why not assign the copyright to Morning Person Success LLC? Your copyright page transitions from simply providing notice of authorship to presenting your book as the cornerstone of a self-publisher business empire—built on a portfolio of valuable intellectual property .

How to correctly format a copyright in a book

If you’re adding a copyright page to your book, here’s exactly how you’ll need to format it.

1. Confirm your work is eligible for copyright protection

Before creating a notice, make sure the work you want to put it on is copyrightable. While you cannot copyright an idea, you can protect the expression of that idea.

Some common examples of things you can copyright include:

Books

Short stories

Poems

Plays

Screenplays

Architectural works

Sculptures

Photographs

Drawings

Musical compositions

Website copy

Audiovisual works

Computer programs

2. Create the copyright notice

Your copyright notice for your original written works and other visually perceptible works should include the following elements:

The copyright symbol (©) , the word "Copyright," or the abbreviation "Copr."

, the word "Copyright," or the abbreviation "Copr." The year you first created and published the work

The name of the copyright owner (If you’re the author or creator, this is your name)

You may, but do not need to, include a statement of rights. For example, some copyright notices include the phrases "all rights reserved" or "some rights reserved."

If Jane Doe writes a self-published book in 2019 and wants to include a copyright page , it may look like this:

© 2019, Jane Doe. All rights reserved.

3. Place your notice on your work

Include your copyright page in your book in a prominent place that reasonably gives others notice of your copyright. For a book, this is typically on a full page at the front of the book. Most copyright pages come immediately after the title page.

Placement can vary; the key is to put your notice where others are likely to see it.

4. Register your copyright with the U.S. Copyright Office

You have protection whether or not you register your copyright and even if you don’t include a copyright page.

However, registration paves the way for you to defend against unlawful use of your works and receive statutory damages from the person or company that infringed on your rights. When you choose to register a copyright with the U.S. Copyright Office, you can do so electronically or with a paper registration application.

Just as you do not need to register your copyrighted work to obtain protection, you do not need to include a formal copyright page on your creation. However, doing so puts others on notice that your composition or work is not in the public domain.

To protect your copyrightable creation, you may want to work with an online service provider that can help you register your work. If you do need to defend a copyright, you can hire an intellectual property attorney in your state.

Copyright page template

If you’re looking for the most basic, simple copyright page template here’s what it should look like:

© [your name] [year of publication]

All rights reserved

If you want a more thorough or comprehensive copyright page, you can use this fill-in template and customize it to your needs.

Copyright © [year of publication] by [your name]

All rights reserved. This book or any portion thereof may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written permission of the publisher except for the use of brief quotations in a book review.

[Legal disclaimer]

ISBN [fill in ISBN]

Printed by [publisher name]

First Printing, [year printed]

[publisher address]

[publisher contact information]

Book Cover by [Artist]

Illustrations by [Illustrator]

[web address] for your own publishing company

Tips for writing your copyright statement

If you’re planning to write your own copyright statement, here are a few tips to guide you along your way:

Ensure legal compliance . While a copyright page isn’t required, it must be written correctly to be legally useful. It’s always best to verify legal requirements via direct sources such as the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s website. And if you want advice tailored to your circumstances, you should consult an attorney .

. While a copyright page isn’t required, it must be written correctly to be legally useful. It’s always best to verify legal requirements via direct sources such as the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s website. And if you want advice tailored to your circumstances, you should . Include all essential components . When writing a copyright statement, you’ll want to include at least these two elements: the copyright page and the all rights reserved statement. Additional information can also be beneficial, depending on your circumstances.

. When writing a copyright statement, you’ll want to include at least these two elements: the copyright page and the all rights reserved statement. Additional information can also be beneficial, depending on your circumstances. Verify that all information is accurate . Before including your copyright page in your book, double- and triple-check that you’ve provided accurate information. Make sure your name is spelled correctly, you’ve typed in the right year, and that the ISBN doesn’t have transposed numbers.

. Before including your copyright page in your book, double- and triple-check that you’ve provided accurate information. Make sure your name is spelled correctly, you’ve typed in the right year, and that the ISBN doesn’t have transposed numbers. Create a professional and consistent format . A copyright page can be a legally enforceable document. This means that it should look professional and be accurate. Skip the informal language and frilly fonts here.

. A copyright page can be a legally enforceable document. This means that it should look professional and be accurate. Skip the informal language and frilly fonts here. Consider a pseudonym. Are your ideas too revolutionary to be associated with your good name? Consider a pseudonym . U.S. copyright law allows authors to copyright stories under a name that isn't their own. You just have to register the pseudonym with the U.S. Copyright Office.

Whatever approach you choose, the essential function of a copyright page—giving notice that the expression of your ideas is proprietary—remains the same. Be sure to put the world on notice if you want to maintain control over your work.

FAQs

Is a copyright page legally required?

No. If you create an original work, it is automatically protected under copyright law, even for self-publishers.

Including a copyright page and registering your work with the U.S. Copyright Office are optional.

A copyright page and registration can make it easier to defend in court that this is your creative work and that someone else using it is an infringement.

Should I include a disclaimer on my copyright page?

One of the many things you can include on your copyright page is a legal disclaimer. This disclaimer is a simple statement that may serve to limit liability for certain issues.

For example, you might include a legal disclaimer that your work of fiction is based solely on your imagination and that similarities to real people are coincidences. You might also include in a cookbook that it carries health risks to consume raw meat.

These disclaimers could help you minimize or avoid liability if you get sued.

Can I write my own copyright notice, or do I need legal assistance?

You can definitely write your own copyright notice. A copyright page is not a legal requirement for copyright protection.

If you are uncertain how to go about writing your own copyright page or want to ensure that yours is legally enforceable to the maximum extent possible, you can ask for support from an intellectual property lawyer .

Do I need to register my book with the U.S. Copyright Office?

No. You can receive copyright protection whether you register your original work with the U.S. copyright office or not. As well, your work is protected even if you don’t have a copyright notice attached to it.