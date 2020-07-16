Could you turn your business into a nonprofit?

Thinking about converting your for-profit business into a nonprofit? Find out why you might want to make such a change, and how to go about it.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Belle Wong, is a freelance writer specializing in small business, personal finance, banking, and tech/SAAS. She ...
Updated on: March 15, 2024 · 4 min read
If you run a for-profit small business, you may wonder whether it's possible to change to a nonprofit business model. In most cases, the answer is yes. Converting your for-profit to a nonprofit is likely possible, but you'll want to consider several important factors before moving forward.
First and foremost, examine your reasons for changing your status from for-profit to nonprofit. For example, you may be primarily tempted by the tax-exempt status given to many nonprofits. But converting to a nonprofit goes beyond tax concerns.
When a for-profit business converts to a nonprofit, its mission changes dramatically. A for-profit business runs its operations primarily to make a profit. When you operate a nonprofit, making a profit can no longer be your main purpose.
Running a nonprofit comes with other changes you wouldn't encounter in a for-profit business. For example, you will lose the level of control you held over the business as the owner once it becomes a nonprofit. Nonprofits must be run by boards of directors that make decisions based on the organization's nonprofit purposes.
Your reasons for making the change should center on your business purposes and goals. If your business is focused on pursuing a charitable or social welfare purpose, and your current mission is to provide a public service or public good, converting to a nonprofit may be a good route.
Before you decide to turn your business into a nonprofit, consider whether your business is eligible for tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. For many nonprofits, attaining 501(c)(3) status means the difference between survival and failure, so determining your eligibility should play a crucial role in your decision.
Your tax-exempt status application won't be approved if your company isn't operated and organized for an exempt purpose. According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), "exempt purposes" under Section 501(c)(3) means purposes that fit within the following: "charitable, religious, educational, scientific, literary, testing for public safety, fostering national or international amateur sports competition, and preventing cruelty to children or animals."
Beyond these exempt purposes, the IRS has other requirements for 501(c)(3) organizations. From a profit perspective, one of the most important is the requirement that none of the business' profits can be distributed for the benefit of private shareholders or individuals. Another important requirement is that your business doesn't pursue a nonexempt purpose other than incidentally.
Once you've determined your eligibility to apply for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status and you've decided the nonprofit route is best for your company, here's what you need to do:
Nonprofit compliance doesn't end with these initial rounds of paperwork and filings. Once you've converted to nonprofit status, you'll need to regularly file any required paperwork, both federal and state (if applicable), to maintain your tax-exempt status.
For example, the IRS requires that most 501(c)(3) organizations file Form 990 annually. Individual states may also require nonprofits to file reports each year.
With all of these factors to consider, a consultation with an attorney experienced with nonprofits may be invaluable.
You may also like
If your business is organized as an LLC, your tax professional may recommend that your business entity be taxed as a sole proprietorship, a partnership, or a corporation, and you may be responsible for self-employment taxes in addition to federal taxes and state income tax.
April 5, 2024 · 9min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read