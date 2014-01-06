Creating a last will: Pros and cons

Most people have feelings—often strong ones—about who should receive their assets after they're gone. But many put off making a will until it's too late. The good news is that making a will is much simpler and more affordable than most people think. But first, you should know the pros and cons.
Find out more about Last Wills
Excellent
by Michelle Kaminsky, Esq.
Writer and editor Michelle earned a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University's Beasley School of Law in Philad...
Updated on: March 21, 2023 · 3 min read
No one wants to think about a time when they'll no longer be around, but planning for the inevitable—that is, setting down your wishes in as last will—can not only give you peace of mind, it can also make things easier on your family and friends.
Having a last will in place at the time of your death is a smart choice, but as with everything, there are advantages and disadvantages to consider when drafting one. Some of these pros and cons are discussed below.
Advantages of a last will
One of the greatest advantages of having a will is that you can choose who will receive what from your estate. Without a will, your estate is subject to state laws of “intestacy.” That means the people you would like to benefit may receive little or nothing, while others with whom you're not as close receive the bulk. Accordingly, if you are not married but have a long-term partner, he or she could receive nothing under such laws. Alternately, if you are in the process of a divorce but it has not been finalized, without a will, your estranged husband or wife could make a claim on your estate.
A will allows you to choose a guardian for your children and set aside funds to make sure of their support and comfort.
You can create a testamentary trust within a last will, which is created upon your death and used to hold property for another person's benefit, such as your children.
The executor is in charge of making sure all your bequests are carried out. A will gives you complete control over deciding who this will be. The executor should be someone who is willing and able to handle everything that is involved with the closing of your estate. Without a will, a court appoints someone to administer your estate, and that person may not be someone you would choose.
From burial arrangements to pet care, you can use a will to dictate what type of services, if any, you would like, and other personal matters.
Circumstances change, and so can your will. Through a “codicil,” you can amend any provisions of your will at any time so that they better reflect your most current wishes and assets.
If you find that a will no longer represents your interests, you can revoke it entirely and start over.
Creating a last will can be surprisingly affordable, particularly if your finances, assets and beneficiaries are fairly straightforward.
Disadvantages of a last will
Although it's possible that someone could challenge your will, if you have followed all of the proper procedures in its creation, your will and its provisions will likely stand.
If you have assets that pass under your will worth more than a certain amount, your will must be filed for probate, the procedure through which a decedent's assets are distributed; this can be a long process, which can, in turn, be costly for the estate. In contrast, a living trust does not require probate.
A will becomes public record once it is filed for probate, which means anyone can search for it and see its contents.
A will that is not carefully planned out could leave your estate open to paying large state and/or federal estate taxes or your beneficiaries to paying hefty inheritance taxes. LegalZoom's Last Wills include provisions helping to minimize state and federal estate taxes.
Final thoughts on last wills
All of the disadvantages listed above can be addressed with proper will planning and/or other estate planning documents, so don't let the potential downsides discourage you from expressing your last wishes in writing.
Also, laws regarding last wills do vary by state, so it is crucial that you understand the requirements for drafting and signing a valid will in your jurisdiction to avoid further problems in its execution.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read