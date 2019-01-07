Creating a nonexclusive sales representative agreement

A nonexclusive sales representative agreement allows you to hire several independent sales reps to sell your company's products. Discover how to create and use this kind of agreement.
Find out more about business management
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: January 9, 2024 · 3 min read
The salespeople who promote and sell your company's products and services are key to your success. They are the public face of your company and provide some of your most important marketing.
Small companies often find that it makes sense to hire independent sales representatives who function as independent contractors, rather than as employees. It is likely your company will need more than one sales representative and, in that case, you will want to use a nonexclusive sales representative agreement, which makes it clear that you are using several representatives to sell your products or services.
When you hire sales reps to market your product, you'll want to choose representatives who have experience in your industry, have time to successfully promote your business, and who understand your sales goals. You'll likely need to interview several people before you make a decision. Once you choose the reps you want to work with, you will explain the terms of your agreement. You'll be paying them a commission on their sales, not a salary. They will not receive benefits. And you'll be using several reps at the same time, so they will work on a nonexclusive basis.
Each salesperson will need to complete the IRS's Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification (Form W-9) so that you can report their earnings. At the end of the year, you will complete the Miscellaneous Income (Form 1099-MISC) and provide a copy to the salesperson, showing their commission earnings.
You will need the sales reps to sign a sales agreement that sets out the terms of your relationship. This agreement should contain:
You can terminate a sales rep who works for your company, so long as you follow the procedures laid out in the agreement. Most agreements allow you to terminate for no reason. When you terminate a sales representative, you need to calculate a final commission report and you must remember to complete the IRS Form 1099 at the end of the year for that salesperson.
You can create your own nonexclusive sales representative agreement or you can work with an attorney or use a nonexclusive sales agreement template to do so. A nonexclusive sales representative agreement allows you to establish a clear working relationship with the sales reps who will sell your products.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read