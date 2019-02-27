Creating a website maintenance contract

Many businesses have websites, but creating one doesn't mean you can ignore it, as your website should be updated and maintained often by website maintenance providers. Learn why you need a contract with a maintenance provider for your business.
Find out more about business management
Excellent
by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Ronna L. DeLoe is a freelance writer and a published author who has written hundreds of legal articles. She does...
Updated on: November 29, 2023 · 3 min read
Helping customers find your business is easy if you have a small community and you're servicing only that community, but many businesses today want to compete in the global market. Having a website can help accomplish that goal. Often, even owners of small businesses want to have an online presence, so they can look more professional.
The problem with this plan is that many business owners assume they're finished with their websites after they get a website designer to create the site and the site is launched. The reality is that websites need maintenance and updating frequently. Website maintenance contracts exist for that purpose: They protect your business and your website maintenance provider so that both of you know the terms of your business arrangement.
Deciding whether you, as the client, need website maintenance depends on your website and on the type of business you have. If the purpose of your website is for you to write your personal blog, then you probably don't need a website maintenance contract. If, on the other hand, you use e-commerce to sell goods and services on your website, it's a good idea to get either a short-term website maintenance contract or an annual maintenance contract.
Website maintenance can encompass all sorts of work by the maintenance provider, such as:
A website maintenance agreement details what you and your website maintenance provider have agreed to. There are website providers who will only perform maintenance tasks, while others will provide all types of work, such as updating the website design in addition to maintaining the site so it's in good working order.
Decide whether you want a provider who works on all types of issues or who only does limited website work. If you need major changes to the website, you're better off having your website designer make those changes first and then having the maintenance provider fix them. Most maintenance providers perform only minor changes to the website. Their function is to make sure the site itself is running well and gets updated, not to redo the design of the site.
While each website maintenance contract is different, most maintenance contracts contain similar clauses. Contracts differ mostly because of the tasks the maintenance provider agrees to perform, how long the contract lasts, and how much the client pays for the services.
A standard website maintenance contract may contain:
Website maintenance contracts are often several pages long, as there are so many items to cover. While your website maintenance provider may offer you their own standard service contract, you will want to review it, perhaps with an attorney, to be sure the website maintenance services you expect are the services you'll receive, and at the agreed-upon fees.
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read