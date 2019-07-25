Using an invoice template lets you send out invoices that have a consistent, professional look. Learn about what your invoices should include, as well as several ways to create your own invoice template for your business.
Find out more about business management
Excellent
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Belle Wong, is a freelance writer specializing in small business, personal finance, banking, and tech/SAAS. She ...
Updated on: January 9, 2024 · 3 min read
Invoicing is a very important part of running a business. You've done the work, but, until your client receives an invoice from you for that work, you won't get paid.
If you're new to the business world, you may be wondering how to put together a professional-looking invoice you can feel comfortable sending to your clients. This is where having an invoice template comes in handy, and the good news is that it's not difficult to create your own business invoice template.
If you're planning on creating your own invoice template for your business, it's a good idea to get familiar with the basic contents of an invoice. Invoices may contain different kinds of information, but there are certain things all invoices should include:
Once you have a clear idea what you'd like your invoices to look like, it's time to start creating an invoice template. There are a number of ways to do this:
If you've never submitted an invoice to a client before, creating an invoice template for your business to use might seem like a daunting process. But, in reality, you don't need any special design skills to put together a professional-looking invoice. All it takes is a bit of time and some research. And, with an invoice template on hand, invoicing your clients will no longer be such a chore.
If this is your first business, it may be difficult to know what your invoice template should look like. If you're unsure, or would like some ideas, you can find examples of invoices online. Friends or family who are self-employed or run their own businesses are also a good source of inspiration for your own invoice template.
Depending on the industry in which you operate your business, it's important to note that your invoice will likely include information in addition to the basics outlined above.
For example, a construction invoice template might look different from a contractor invoice template because it contains different information. And someone who's self-employed and uses a self-employment invoice template might want to look to an hourly invoice template for inspiration, to see how to best include information about services that will be billed hourly. Meanwhile, a business that sells products might rely on a business invoice template geared toward the sale of goods.
You may also like
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read