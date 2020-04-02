Customizing a job application template to fit your business may seem daunting, but it doesn't have to be.
by Diane Faulkner
Updated on: January 10, 2024 · 4 min read
If you've never created a job application, the task may seem daunting at first. It doesn't need to be. Many considerations go into creating a job application but, if you break everything down into sections, you'll find the process is more straightforward than you'd expect. The primary consideration is to keep your application legal.
You'll always need to include a few specific questions, such as name, physical address, and telephone number. Though not required, an email address is helpful to send information on your company or pre- and post-interview materials. It is also useful to ask for a mobile number and permission to send text messages. This way, you can quickly inform a potential applicant of interview opportunities and post-interview results.
You'll also need an employment-history section to verify employment claims on a résumé. This is where you could ask for reference contact information for each position, wage or salary range expectations, availability to start work, and eligibility to work in the U.S.
Job applications and cover letters often do not address some questions you may have. Here are some typical questions you might be tempted to ask that could get you into trouble—as well as their legal alternatives.
There is also a right and wrong way to find out if an applicant can adhere to your work schedule.
Don't ask anything that could be interpreted as discrimination toward people close to retirement.
Don't make assumptions based on your preconceived notions with these potentially embarrassing questions.
You may be curious, but whether an applicant is a man, woman, or other gender has no bearing on whether that person can perform a job. Wait for the interview and ask what pronoun the applicant prefers.
Avoid assumptions and discrimination about an applicant's health and abilities to get the job done.
Avoid questions about residence, legal troubles, and military service.
“The key principle behind any question on a job application is whether the question on the application is necessary as related to performing the job," says David Reischer, an employment lawyer and labor relations specialist with LegalAdvice.com Corp. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) prohibits discrimination against a job applicant because of his or her race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, and pregnancy), national origin, age (40 or older) or disability. State and local laws may include other types of discrimination.
“The intent behind your questions could potentially be used by the EEOC or the courts to determine if any discrimination has occurred," Reischer says. “The bottom line is applicants should only be asked questions that are legitimately job-related. As such, an employer should carefully assess whether the requested information is really necessary to judge the applicant's qualifications, level of skills, and overall competence for the job in question."
