Define your duties with a scope of work

by Brette Sember, J.D.
Updated on: November 1, 2023
A scope of work is a description of the work you will do on a project for a client or employer. It lays out what will be done, who will do it, when it will be done, and how it will be evaluated. The scope of work provides the guidance for the entire project, so it's a good idea to be sure it's clear and specific, so that everyone understands what the project entails.
A scope of work is important because it spells out exactly what's going to happen with a project. Your duties as a worker are completely explained and the project itself is thoroughly defined. It helps eliminate confusion and nails down specifics.
Imagine that you're contracting with a client to do a marketing campaign for their new brand of cereal. If you both agree you will work on this campaign, you and the client could have very different expectations for what you will do and when you will do it. For example, you may intend just to create an ad campaign, while the client may be assuming you'll also do social media management and box design. This is why a scope of work is so important: It outlines the work that will be included in the project and determines who is going to do it and when it must be done.
While they sound similar, a scope of work and a statement of work are two different things:
A scope of work should set specific expectations and be very detailed. The clearer you can be, the better it will serve you, because it will help eliminate confusion and gray areas. Project creep is a huge problem many project managers face, so you want to take the time to think the scope of work through completely and anticipate possible project creep and address it. Include the following:
A scope of work can be done as a letter, proposal, or contract. You can write a scope of work yourself as part of a freelance contract, or as a document you produce as an employee. If you are writing an entire contract, you may want to consult with an attorney Creating a clear scope of work can help make a project run smoothly and help ensure a satisfied client.
