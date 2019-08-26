Do I need to update my estate planning documents if I move to a new state?

If you are moving to a new state, you surely have many thoughts and concerns on your mind, but don't let your estate planning documents fall through the cracks.
by Michelle Kaminsky, Esq.
Updated on: March 26, 2024 · 4 min read
The good news is you've already handled the hard part in getting these docs together. And, to be clear, there's no reason you need to start all over again with a new estate plan.
You do, however, need to make sure that your last will, living trust, living will or advance directive, power of attorney, and any other estate planning document you may have are in full compliance with your new state's laws—and that these documents all still do what you intend for them to do.
Below is a brief explanation of how state law can affect the validity of various estate planning documents and what you need to do to make sure they are up-to-date in your new location.
Every state has different requirements for the execution of wills, but the good news is that most states accept out-of-state wills that were properly executed according to that state's laws.
But that doesn't mean you're off the hook on making sure your will still achieves what you want it to achieve:
If you have a revocable living trust, it should still be valid in your new state, or in any state for that matter. The main consideration with your trust when you move is to make sure it is funded with all of the assets you want to pass directly to a beneficiary.
If you've bought a new home, for instance, you may want to revise your living trust.
A living will or advance directive—which states your wishes regarding medical care should you be unable to communicate them—is usually applicable across state lines, but it's not a guarantee.
Some states don't even address the concept within their statutes, making it especially hard to be sure whether an out-of-state living will or advance directive will be followed.
Because each state has its own forms, provisions, and language, your best course of action is either to be absolutely sure your documents will be valid if/when you need them or simply to draft new ones according to your new state's laws.
Similar to wills, most states will recognize and honor powers of attorney, including durable power of attorney, health care power of attorney, and financial power of attorney, that were executed out of state so long as they met the legal requirements of that state. It is not automatic, however, so you should check to make sure yours will still be valid.
For practical reasons as well as convenience, though, you may want to consider having a power of attorney that is located in your new state.
In addition to the above estate planning documents, many people also have life insurance policies, retirement and pension accounts, or pay-on-death (POD) or transfer-on-death (TOD) accounts within their estate plan. All of these provide that the benefits transfer directly to the named beneficiary or beneficiaries.
These policies and accounts shouldn't be affected by your move to another state, but you do need to ensure that your personal information, including your new address, is correct.
As with any major life change, your move is a perfect time to make sure you have all your estate planning documents in order. An estate planning attorney in your new state can be a big help in determining whether your docs are still in good shape.
Even if you don't think laws in your new state will affect what you've already put together, it's still a good time to make sure all the names and numbers are up-to-date and that you've included all the property and individuals you want included in your estate plan.
Investing a little time now could save your loved ones a whole lot of hassle later.
