When drawing up an estate plan, it’s important to consider all members of your family: your kids, your spouse, your siblings, and yes, your furry family as well. Estate planning for pets shouldn’t be an afterthought; rather, it’s an essential part of responsible pet ownership.
Laws in all 50 states recognize some form of pet trust, so pet owners can provide financial support and outline care instructions for pets in the event of the owner's death or incapacity. In this comprehensive guide to estate planning for pets in 2026, we will cover laws, financial tools, ethical debates, practical steps, and emerging trends in estate planning for pets.
Key takeaways
- Estate planning for pets ensures animals are cared for if the owner dies or becomes incapacitated.
- Without proper estate planning, pets often end up in shelters or with people who may not want them. Without a plan, pets are seen as property and not protected as intended.
- Legal tools include pet trusts, wills with pet clauses, powers of attorney, and pet protection agreements for pet care.
- A legally enforceable pet trust should name a trustee/caregiver, provide care instructions, and ensure funding is used as intended.
Legal instruments and estate planning strategies for pets
The U.S. broadly recognizes pet guardianship transfers through wills and pet trusts under the Uniform Probate Code and Uniform Trust Code.
Pet trusts
A pet trust is a legally enforceable tool recognized in all 50 states that allows a trustee to manage assets for a pet's exclusive care. Pet trusts take effect immediately upon the owner's incapacity or death and legally bind trustees and caregivers to follow the stated instructions, including veterinary needs and medical directives, so pets receive the specific care their owner would provide.
Verified UPC/UTC pet trust provisions include:
Trustee appointment or removal
Reasonable expenditures on food
Vet care and housing
- Flexible trust durations (often tied to the pet's life)
Court oversight to prevent abuse
Once the pet dies or the term ends, remaining funds revert to human beneficiaries, balancing generosity with practicality. Most states empower courts to appoint a dedicated "trust enforcer" who can step in if caretakers fall short. Some states have statutes that may cap the amount of money that can be left and require the trustee to account for it.
There are two main types of pet trusts: traditional pet trusts and statutory pet trusts.
- Traditional pet trust. A traditional pet trust names a human beneficiary, such as a caregiver, who is responsible for caring for the pet. A trustee manages and distributes the trust funds according to the owner’s instructions. Because the caregiver is a beneficiary, they may be able to enforce the terms of the trust.
- Statutory pet trust. A statutory pet trust is created under state laws specifically authorizing trusts for animals. The trustee manages the funds and ensures they are used for the pet’s care. Unlike a traditional trust, a statutory pet trust generally does not require a human beneficiary because the pet is the intended beneficiary.
Either type may be established as a living or testamentary pet trust:
- Living pet trust. Created during the owner’s lifetime, this trust can provide for the pet if the owner dies or becomes unable to care for it.
- Testamentary pet trust. Created through a will, this trust takes effect after the owner’s death, and the will enters probate. It names a trustee to manage the funds and a caregiver to provide day-to-day care. Because probate may take time, the owner should also make temporary arrangements for the pet’s immediate care.
Do you know that an honorary pet trust provides funds to a named caregiver, usually through a conditional bequest? Honorary trusts are best used only in states that recognize them, such as Arizona pet trusts.
Wills and testamentary provisions
You can include provisions for your pets in a will, but standard wills only transfer ownership and don't guarantee future care. They also take effect only after probate, which can delay pet care for weeks or months and leave your animal without immediate access to funds or guardians.
A will can name a primary caregiver for pets (and backups) to guide who takes legal ownership after the owner's death. It can list specific instructions and allocate money for care, but it doesn’t provide any accountability once your pet has found its new home.
When writing provisions for your pet in your will:
- Clearly identify pets and designated caregivers. Prefer a "class" of pets to avoid issues if pets change before you update the will.
- Include backup caretakers and organizations as alternatives.
- Specify care funds, detailed needs (including medical and routine care), and care instructions.
Because pets can't inherit assets or funds, it's good practice to direct these clauses to the caretaker, not the animal.
Pet protection agreements
Pet protection agreements are binding contracts made outside of trusts and wills between the owner and the future caregiver. A pet protection agreement establishes care responsibilities, standards, and financial support, and can be used for temporary or permanent arrangements. Speak to a lawyer if you’d like to draft a contract.
Power of attorney for pet care
A pet power of attorney allows another person to make decisions and spend funds for a pet's care if the owner becomes incapacitated. It's essential for maintaining continuity of pet care during their illness or in emergencies, but it’s not a substitute for passing guardianship via your will or pet trust.
How to create a pet trust: A step-by-step guide
Pet trusts provide legally enforceable care instructions for your pets. Trustees must adhere to them while prudently managing funds. To create a valid and enforceable pet trust, the following steps generally apply, but you will need to talk to a lawyer in your state for individual guidance.
Step 1: Assess your pet’s needs and create a trust document
The pet trust is a formal legal document, created in compliance with state statutes. It specifies the terms for pet care and funds management, and it can become effective upon the owner's death or incapacity. It's more detailed and enforceable than a simple will provision.
The document should clearly identify each pet covered. When drafting a pet trust, avoid confusion by using the pet's name, a detailed description, photographs, microchip IDs, or other unique identifiers.
If your pet requires distinct care, whether dietary, medical, or social, write out all detailed instructions. Do this for each pet you have.
Step 2: Appoint trustees and pet caregivers
A trust does no good if you don’t appoint a trustee. Your trustee should be somebody you know will accept the task and have the ability to fulfill any requirements in the trust.
Your trustee should be:
- An individual, trust company, or organization with experience with pets.
- If the trustee is an individual, they must be responsible and agree to the appointment.
The trust document should also designate a caregiver, which is the person who will actually be responsible for caring for the animals. The right caregiver or guardian for your pet is a personal choice, and we recommend taking the following into consideration when you do:
- Trustworthiness and reliability. Select someone who loves pets and genuinely cares for them. The individual should be able to provide consistent care, medical attention, and emotional support. Ideally, they would already have a relationship with your pet.
- Lifestyle and willingness. Assess whether the caregiver's lifestyle matches your pet's daily needs to evaluate compatibility. Consider their willingness to take on this critical responsibility.
As with all trusts, it’s recommended that you appoint at least one backup, or successor, for both the trustee and caregiver appointments.
Step 3: Provide detailed care instructions
Every animal has its own likes and dislikes, which the caregiver must understand and follow. The pet owner should provide clear instructions regarding the pet's diet, medical care, exercise, and grooming, along with any other important caregiving details.
A trust document must specify veterinary care preferences, such as:
- Regular health check-ups or vet visits
- Prescribed medication schedules
- Urgent medical interventions
- Nutritional limitations
- Any specific health issues that need attention
Trustees and caregivers are legally obligated to uphold these instructions.
Step 4: Fund and enforce the trust
The pet parent must allocate sufficient funds for the pet’s care. Work with an estate planning attorney in your state to determine an appropriate amount to properly establish the trust.
When funding the trust:
- Estimate lifetime costs. Consider the pet’s age, health, breed, life expectancy, and expected expenses for food, grooming, routine veterinary care, medications, and other daily needs.
- Prepare for additional expenses. Set aside funds for emergency treatment, ongoing health conditions, end-of-life care, cremation or burial, and trust administration fees.
- Choose suitable funding sources. A pet trust may be funded with cash, investments, estate assets, or life insurance proceeds designated for the trust.
- Provide oversight. Authorize the trustee to manage the funds, reimburse the caregiver, maintain records, and ensure the money is used according to the trust’s instructions.
Review the funding plan periodically, especially when the pet’s health or care needs change. This helps ensure the trust remains adequately funded and provides lasting protection.
Tax implications of pet trusts
Pet trusts are subject to multiple layers of tax treatment, encompassing income tax, gift tax, and estate tax at the federal and state levels. IRS Publication 557 is the official IRS tax guide for tax-exempt status of trusts.
Income tax
The IRS Revenue Ruling 76-486 has specific guidelines for income reporting related to pet trusts.
Pet trusts generally function as separate taxable entities. The trust must pay income tax on earnings from trust assets, such as interest or dividends. Since pets are not humans, they cannot be considered income beneficiaries for tax purposes. As a result, the trust itself is responsible for paying taxes on all income.
If the trust makes distributions to a human caregiver (e.g., for pet food or vet bills), the caregiver must report that as taxable income. Trustees cannot deduct pet care expenses as business or trust administration expenses because the pet is not an income-producing asset.
Gift tax
Contributions to an irrevocable pet trust are considered completed gifts. Because pets are non-human beneficiaries, there is no annual gift tax exclusion, so the entire gift counts against the grantor's lifetime exemption. Gift taxes may apply if contributions exceed this exemption.
Estate tax
When a will creates a pet trust (also known as a testamentary pet trust), the assets placed in that trust still count as part of the decedent's estate. If the total estate exceeds the federal exemption threshold, which is $15 million for 2026 and 2027, it will be subject to estate tax.
Unlike gifts to spouses or charities, no estate tax deduction applies even if the trust's remainder beneficiary is a charity. Lifetime irrevocable pet trusts also contribute to the estate valuation upon death.
Planning updates over time
As pet needs and circumstances evolve, owners should periodically review and amend the trust to update care instructions, trustee/caregiver designations, and funding levels to reflect changes in lifestyle or medical advances.
Who can help me with pet estate planning?
Professionals help ensure pets' well-being and the smooth execution of pet trusts and related arrangements.
- Estate planning attorneys: Pet trust attorneys specialize in drafting legally binding documents for pet trusts, including pet trust forms, wills with pet provisions, and powers of attorney tailored to pet care. They can make sure the pet trust complies with state laws so your wishes are enforceable and honored.
- Financial advisors: Financial advisors can help owners set up financial vehicles, such as pet trusts or dedicated accounts, to ensure funds are available throughout the pet's life. They can balance pet care funding with other estate priorities.
- Veterinarians: Veterinarians provide essential input on the pet's health needs, expected lifespan, dietary requirements, and medical care plans. They may also serve as expert witnesses or advisors to trustees or caretakers, helping maintain the proper care and healthcare of the pet.
- Nonprofits and animal welfare organizations: Nonprofits can serve as trustees or remaindermen in pet trusts, receiving leftover funds after the pet's death to support broader animal welfare causes. Many offer support and advocacy to ensure pet protections are enforced and may also provide resources or placement assistance if designated caretakers can't care for the pet.
What happens if a pet owner doesn't make a plan?
If a pet owner fails to create an estate plan for their pets' long-term care, there is no guarantee caregivers will follow the owner's wishes. Without a plan, pets may end up in shelters or receive inadequate care. Additionally, emergency arrangements may be delayed or absent during critical moments, which leaves pets vulnerable.
Many states continue to view pets as property. When a pet owner dies, state laws often dictate what happens to the pet, which may not always serve the owner's best interests. Sometimes this adds up to problems for the already emotionally distressed family left behind.
What legacy, charity, and alternative gifting options exist for pets?
Pet owners can establish meaningful legacies for their pets through charitable trusts, bequests, and other thoughtful gifting options that support animal welfare and ensure lifelong care.
Owners may designate a percentage of assets to a nonprofit organization focused on rescuing, sheltering, or promoting animal welfare. Some organizations offer planned giving programs that allow pet lovers to make life-saving contributions through bequests, life insurance designations, or charitable trusts. It enables them to help vulnerable animals and extend their compassion beyond their own pets.
Another option is to create a charitable remainder pet trust, which directs remaining trust funds to 501(c)(3) animal welfare organizations after the pet's lifetime, potentially unlocking income tax benefits on those distributions. This legacy option blends pet care security with philanthropy by investing trust assets in tax-exempt securities and reimbursing caregivers for any taxes on distributions. It empowers compassionate gifting to charities while honoring end-of-life wishes for beloved animals.
How can LegalZoom help with estate planning for pets?
Planning for your pets' future is very important. We offer services to help you set up legally binding pet trusts and estate plans.
We take the time to understand your pet's specific needs before offering tailored solutions that include appointing trustworthy trustees and caregivers. LegalZoom's Pet Trust and Will Services make it easy to create all necessary estate planning documents online, with clear guidance every step of the way.
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Key terms and definitions
- Pet trust: A legal arrangement to set aside funds and provide specific instructions for the care of one or more pets after the owner's disability or death.
- Trustee: The person or entity designated for managing a pet trust. They disburse funds to a pet guardian and ensure the trust terms are followed.
- Pet guardian/caregiver: The individual designated to provide physical care for the pet, following the owner's instructions and guidelines.
- Successor pet guardian/caregiver: A backup caregiver named to care for the pet if the primary guardian is unable or unwilling.
- Pet protection agreement: A legally enforceable contract between the pet owner and guardian outlining the care and responsibilities for the pet.
- Statutory pet trust: A barebones pet trust established by state law, usually through a will, that provides for pet care without allowing detailed instructions or control over funds by the owner.
- Trust protector: An optional third party in a pet trust providing oversight and management of trust investments.
- Income taxation of trusts: Pet trusts are separate taxable entities. The income earned on trust assets is taxed at trust rates, often higher than individual rates.
- Estate tax: Taxes imposed on the total value of the deceased's estate above a certain federal exemption threshold, including the value of assets in a pet trust.
- Gift tax: Taxes on property or assets given to others during one's lifetime, applicable to funding irrevocable pet trusts.
FAQs about pet trust
What is a pet trust?
A pet trust is a legal arrangement that outlines the care and financial support for pets if the owner becomes incapacitated or dies. All 50 US states and the District of Columbia recognize and enforce statutory pet trusts, allowing pet owners to create legally binding trusts for their pets' lifelong care.
How does a pet trust work?
The owner (settlor) places money or property in trust, which a trustee manages and disburses to a caregiver according to the owner's instructions. Individuals or organizations can serve as trustees and caregivers, and you can name successor trustees to manage funds if needed.
Can I include my pet in a will instead of a trust?
Yes, you can definitely include your pets in your will, but a will only transfers ownership and does not guarantee future care. Unlike trusts, wills may not be enforceable regarding ongoing care, and caretakers named in wills can change their minds about caring for the pet.
Who should I appoint as trustee and caregiver?
The trustee manages all trust funds. The caregiver is the person who cares for the pet daily. Different people or organizations can definitely fill these roles. To keep everything running smoothly, it's a good idea to have backup caregivers.
How do I fund my pet's trust?
You can allocate sufficient funds based on your pet's anticipated costs, including food, veterinary or medical expenses, grooming, and other emergencies. Funding can come from cash, investments, insurance payouts, or other financial instruments.
What happens to the leftover funds after my pet dies?
Most pet trusts stipulate that any remaining funds revert to a designated remainder beneficiary, typically a charitable organization or a human heir.
Do pet trust laws vary by state?
Yes, state laws vary in details such as trust duration, funding limits, and enforcement provisions. Many states follow Uniform Probate Code or Uniform Trust Code guidelines to harmonize the laws of pet trusts.
Can pet trusts take effect while I am still alive?
Yes, many pet trusts take effect upon the owner's incapacity or disability, ensuring pet care continues uninterrupted if the owner can no longer provide it personally.