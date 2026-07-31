Estate Planning for Charitable Giving: Strategy Map and Tax-Smart Options

14 days ago Peace of Mind I had a great experience with LegalZoom. The process was straightforward, professional, and gave me peace of mind knowing that I have taken important steps to protect my assets and prepare for the future. Completing my estate planning has made me feel much more secure, and I can rest easier knowing that I have a clear plan in place for my family and loved ones. I’m very pleased with my experience and feel that my future and legacy are much safer now that this is done. Maxwell Hightower

71 days ago Love legal zoom Love legal zoom! They made it so easy to handle our estate planning ! It’s identical to what an estate lawyer would have done at a fraction of the cost! We are so impressed with the outcome! If you’re concerned it’s going be too hard to do it yourself don’t they have made it so absolutely simple for you to do it takes no time at all. If you’re hesitating don’t!! Just do it!!! You’ll be so thankful you did! Plus, if you have any questions or concerns, they have live support to help you around the clock!! Thank you legal zoom !! Melvyn

78 days ago Easy and Fast tool, plenty of online support. It was very easy to answer the questionnaire for creating Estate Planning documents; including our Last Will and Testament. It was also easy to arrange a review by an attorney via Legal Zoom who is located just 20 minutes away. We met on a phone call and validated everything was good. Chat support was also very helpful. gcaisse

176 days ago LegalZoom - Trust and Estate Planning Made Easy LegalZoom made amending my trust and estate documents extremely easy. The process took very little time and what can be, or is, an intimidating process was made simple and intuitive. The customer service team was able to assist me with a minor task that I did not understand. Overall a great experience and I highly recommend LegalZoom. David Piccerelli

107 days ago LEGAL ZOOM -Trust Planning Legal Zoom handled my estate TRUST planning for my two daughters and I am extremely pleased with the level of competency and professionalism I received. Sandhya Nagabhushan-Sharma

123 days ago I researched online Estate Planning and… I researched online Estate Planning and decided I would go with Legal Zoom. I had heard commercials and watched YouTube videos, so it seemed like the perfect choice. I decided to go with the couples Pro? Version. It’s really easy to follow the questions and I found it to be quite simple to understand. I finished completing my questions and when I got to the end, I was asked to verify the answers for the printing and mailing. I wasn’t sure if I should finish that step because I had not answered any questions regarding my husband’s Will. So I decided to ask a question in the live Chat. I had the pleasure of chatting with Quience today. I wasn’t sure if I should complete my will, print and mail it or wait until I have completed my husband’s will. Quience advised me to proceed with printing and mailing my Will, and once I have completed it then I will be able to complete my husband’s Will. Quience also waited until I answered and completed my husband’s Will in the Chat just in case I needed further assistance. I can’t say enough great things about Quience. Oftentimes you just don’t feel as though the person that you are chatting with actually cares or wants to help you. I am very happy with my entire experience with Legal Zoom. If you have been putting off important decisions for your Estate Planning, consider Legal Zoom. I am so glad that I did!!! Karen Barnes

124 days ago LegalZoom made it very easy to update… LegalZoom made it very easy to update my will, healthcare directive, and related documents. I highly recommend LegalZoom if you need straightforward documents prepared correctly and at a low cost. Perry

133 days ago Will/Trust It was so easy and convenient to re-accomplish my Legal Will/trust online. JAMES KATSIKIDES

156 days ago Easy and cost effective It was super easy to fill in the information as I updated my last will and testament. The money I saved by doing it with Legal zoom vs live with an attorney was significant. Thank you Legal Zoom. Mary

166 days ago We definitely recommend Legal Zoom for Estate planning. On February 15th my husband and I ordered the Will Estate plan from Legal Zoom. The forms were easy for us to understand and since we had gathered info before hand it took us less than 2 hours to complete. Brenda Duchesneau

162 days ago This was my first time dealing with… This was my first time dealing with Estate Planning. Everyone I called for support was helpful and happy to assist. Patty

464 days ago I set up my Trust I set up my Trust, Will, Health Directive, and Power of Attorney all at the same time with their estate plan. Incredibly easy. Of course I had to dig out all the info, but the input was simple and straightforward, and the free consults were priceless. Had I used an attorney alone, it would easily have cost me 3k+. Thanks Legal Zoom! Michael D. McClish

263 days ago Legal Zoom is affordable legal guidance. Legal Zoom has been a lesson in estate planning, living trusts, and wills. I'm glad for the service, it made taking on an essential procedure less daunting than imagined. Along with the help I received from my dear sister, and the legal advice provided by one of your attorneys, we were able to complete my living trust, will, and end of life instructions will little stress. I'm glad I took my friend's advice to look you up. All in all, yours is the choice for those of us on a budget. John Zane

297 days ago User-Friendly Will & Estate Plan Process The process to create a personal Will & Estate Plan, including a power of attorney and advanced medical directive was very user friendly and fast. The signing directions and explanatory documentation was also very helpful. The cost was reasonable and the on-line assistance chat feature allowed for quick resolution of a special request. COH

326 days ago First pass at Estate Plan, prior to receiving Documents Preparation of documents for an estate plan was quick and easy. Meeting with the attorney went well. He had reviewed my very straight forward documents and found no problems. Donald Heft

357 days ago LegalZoom.com…a company you can trust It’s just a great company to deal with. I am so glad I chose them to help me with my living will/estate plan! Joseph Austin

374 days ago Legal Zoom is very easy estate planning. This was very easy to do, and Beth was very patient and so helpful with the process. I appreciate the time she took to make sure I had everything covered. It is very reassuring to know I have my final wishes on paper. Glennis Hogan

387 days ago I spoke to the representative today about a Trust... I spoke to the representative today regarding a question about an existing Living Trust. She was very helpful - told me exactly what I needed to know and how to accomplish it. As a representative in the Financial field I guide clients all the time on where to get documents done right - and its always LegalZoom - easy and effecient! Gareth

396 days ago We could not be more Pleased with the… We could not be more Pleased with the help and service we had during the up dating of our Living Will and Advanced Directive Richard Poulton