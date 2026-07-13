Spouse Beneficiary IRA Rules

Losing a spouse is emotionally difficult, and the last thing anyone wants to deal with afterward is financial confusion. Yet, if you’ve inherited your spouse’s retirement account, next steps are crucial. Many surviving spouses face questions about how to manage an individual retirement account (IRA), including what options are available, which rules apply, and how to make the best financial decision for their future.
The good news is that as a surviving spouse, you’ve more flexibility and options than any other type of beneficiary. You’ve unique choices that can help you continue saving for retirement, reduce your tax burden, or even take distributions strategically based on your needs.
This comprehensive article will guide you through the options available to you, helping you understand the rules, tax implications, and strategic considerations so you can make the best decision for your future.
Key takeaways
- Surviving spouses have more options than any other IRA beneficiary, including rolling the account into their own IRA or keeping it as an inherited IRA.
- Only surviving spouses can convert an inherited traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. No other beneficiary has this option.
- Keeping the inherited IRA allows penalty-free withdrawals at any age. It is ideal for younger spouses who need income now.
- A lump-sum distribution triggers tax on the full balance in one year and can push you into a much higher tax bracket.
- Review IRA beneficiary designations after every major life event. Incorrect designations are among the most costly mistakes.
What is an IRA?
An IRA is a special type of retirement savings account designed to help individuals grow their savings for the future while enjoying unique tax advantages.
What are the types of IRAs?
When you inherit an IRA from your spouse, it’s crucial to know the type of account you're receiving, because each type comes with its own set of rules, tax implications, and distribution requirements. Your spouse may have held one or more of these accounts, and knowing which type you're dealing with will help you make informed decisions about your next steps.
Traditional IRA
A traditional IRA is the most common type of retirement account you might inherit. With this account type, your spouse receives tax deductions for their contributions under IRS Section 219, and the money grows tax-deferred throughout their lifetime.
In a traditional IRA, the account owner doesn’t pay taxes on the investment earnings while the money stays in the account. However, the IRS requires you to pay ordinary income tax on distributions when you withdraw the funds. For instance, in this type of IRA, your spouse got a tax break when they contributed the money, so the IRS collects those taxes when the money comes out, either during your spouse’s lifetime or when you take distributions as the beneficiary.
Roth IRA
A Roth IRA is a specialized retirement savings account where your spouse contributes money that has already been taxed. Since your spouse has already been taxed on the money before it goes into the account, the investments grow tax-free, and they can be withdrawn tax-free in retirement, provided you follow specific IRS rules. Roth IRAs don’t have required minimum distributions during the original owner's lifetime. This means your spouse wasn’t forced to take money out of the account, potentially leaving you with a large inheritance. However, as a beneficiary, you’ll still need to understand the distribution rules that apply to you.
Payroll deduction IRA
The payroll deduction IRA is one of the simplest and most accessible ways for workers to save for retirement. While the name suggests a unique retirement plan, it refers to an employer-sponsored arrangement that allows employees to fund a traditional or Roth IRA through automatic deductions from their paychecks.
This IRA follows the same rules as a traditional or Roth IRA, only the funding method differs. Your spouse's employer simply made it convenient for them to save by automating the contribution process.
SEP (Simplified Employee Pension) IRA
A SEP IRA is a retirement plan that your spouse’s employer may have established for them, or that your spouse may have set up for themselves if they were self-employed. This plan works well for small business owners. In this type of IRA, the employer, not the employee, usually makes tax-deductible contributions for the business. Employees cannot contribute; these deposits are made directly into their accounts.
What distinguishes a SEP IRA from a traditional IRA is the contribution limit. Employers can contribute much more to a SEP IRA each year.
Example: Employers can contribute up to 25% of an employee’s compensation or a specified dollar limit (which adjusts annually for inflation), whichever is less. If your spouse were self-employed, they could contribute a significant amount to their own SEP IRA based on their net self-employment income.
As a spouse beneficiary, you'll treat an inherited SEP IRA just like a traditional IRA. The account contains pre-tax dollars, and you’ll owe income tax on distributions.
SIMPLE IRA (Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees)
It’s a type of retirement savings account designed specifically for small businesses with 100 or fewer employees.
Inherited IRA
An inherited IRA is a new account that’s opened when someone inherits retirement assets from a deceased account owner. It’s also called “Beneficiary IRA” or “Beneficiary Distribution Account (BDA).”
The IRS has specific rules governing how inherited IRAs work, and these rules depend heavily on your relationship to the deceased. As a surviving spouse, you’ll have access to options that aren’t available to other beneficiaries, such as children, siblings, or friends.
How can a spouse beneficiary treat the inherited IRA?
As a surviving spouse, you’ve three primary paths forward. Each option has distinct advantages and potential drawbacks, depending on your age, financial needs, and long-term goals.
Option 1: Can you treat the IRA as your own by rolling it over?
Yes, you can—and this is the most popular choice among surviving spouses. Rolling over means transferring the assets from the inherited IRA into your own existing IRA or opening a new IRA in your name.
How it works: You essentially adopt the IRA as if it had always been yours. The account is retitled in your name, and from that point forward, it functions exactly like any other IRA you own.
There are many benefits of rolling over an IRA.
- Simplified account management: You can consolidate multiple retirement accounts into one, making it easier to manage your overall retirement strategy.
- Favorable RMD timing: Required minimum distributions (RMDs) will be based on your own age rather than your deceased spouse’s age. If you’re younger than your spouse was, this can allow your money to continue growing tax-deferred for many more years.
- Control over future beneficiaries: Once the account is in your name, you can name your own beneficiaries, ensuring the remaining assets go to whomever you choose
While rolling over an IRA is the most popular route, there can be drawbacks. There can be early withdrawal penalties. Once you roll the IRA to your own name, any distributions you take before age 59½ will be subject to a 10% early withdrawal penalty.
Example: Sarah, age 52, inherited her 65-year-old husband’s $400,000 traditional IRA. If she rolls it over into her own IRA, she’ll have to wait until age 59½ to access the money penalty-free.
Option 2: Can you remain a beneficiary of an inherited IRA?
Yes, you have the option to keep the inherited IRA in the deceased owner’s name as a beneficiary account. This is sometimes called maintaining the IRA “for benefit of” (FBO).
How it works: The account is retitled from the account owner to the deceased owner, with the deceased owner's date of birth. Your name as the beneficiary changes to IRA FBO.
Here are some benefits of remaining a beneficiary.
- Penalty-free early access: It means even if you're under age 59½, you can take distributions from an inherited IRA without paying the 10% early withdrawal penalty. This makes it an excellent option if you need income now and are younger than 59½.
- Flexible timing for RMDs: Depending on whether your spouse has already started taking RMDs, you may be able to delay your own required distributions.
According to the IRS Publication 590-B, the RMD rules for spouse beneficiaries who maintain an inherited IRA depend on the deceased spouse’s age at death.
- If your deceased spouse had not yet reached RMD age, you can delay taking RMDs until the year your spouse would have turned 73. This gives you additional time for the account to grow tax-deferred.
- If your deceased spouse was already taking RMDs, you must continue taking annual distributions. However, you can calculate these based on your own life expectancy using the IRS Single Life Expectancy Table, which may result in smaller required distributions than if you used your deceased spouse's remaining life expectancy.
Example: Michael, age 48, inherited his 72-year-old wife’s $300,000 IRA. She had already begun taking RMDs. By keeping the account as an inherited IRA, Michael can withdraw funds to cover immediate expenses without facing early withdrawal penalties. He can also use his own longer life expectancy to calculate smaller annual RMDs, preserving more assets for future growth.
Option 3: Can you take a lump-sum distribution from an IRA?
Yes, you can withdraw the entire account balance at once, but this option requires careful consideration.
How it works: You simply cash out the entire IRA; you take all the funds in a single payment.
Important warning: For a traditional IRA, taking a lump-sum distribution means the entire balance becomes taxable income in the year you take it. This can push you into a much higher tax bracket, potentially costing you tens of thousands of dollars in taxes.
When it might make sense: This option is generally only advisable if the account balance is relatively small, if you have an urgent financial need that outweighs the tax consequences, or if the inherited account is a Roth IRA (where qualified distributions are tax-free).
Example: If you inherit a $200,000 traditional IRA and your regular annual income is $60,000, taking the entire distribution in one year would mean reporting $260,000 in income. According to current IRS tax brackets, this could result in owing significantly more in federal taxes compared to spreading the distributions over many years.
For most surviving spouses, this option should be a last resort. Consider consulting with a tax professional before making this decision.
What does it mean to “disclaim” the inherited IRA?
Disclaiming an inheritance is when you legally refuse to accept the inherited assets. While this might sound counterintuitive, it can be a powerful estate planning strategy in certain situations.
How it works: Under federal tax law, you have nine months from the date of death to execute a qualified disclaimer. If you disclaim, the IRA passes to the contingent beneficiary named on the account, as if you had predeceased your spouse.
This option is only advised for certain situations.
- You don’t need the money: If you’re financially secure and would prefer the assets to pass directly to your children or grandchildren, disclaiming allows them to inherit and potentially stretch the tax benefits over their own lifetimes.
- Estate tax planning: For very large estates, disclaiming can help reduce estate tax liability.
- Medicaid planning: If you’re concerned about qualifying for Medicaid benefits, not inheriting the IRA keeps those assets out of your countable resources.
- Important requirements: To execute a valid disclaimer, you can’t have already accepted any benefits from the IRA, and the disclaimer must be in writing and irrevocable.
What are the tax implications for a spouse beneficiary IRA?
When a surviving spouse inherits an IRA, the tax treatment depends on which option they choose for handling the account. Each option carries different income tax, RMD, and early withdrawal consequences.
If the spouse rolls the inherited IRA into their own IRA, the account becomes fully their own. Distributions count as ordinary income in the year the spouse takes them, and the standard 10% early withdrawal penalty applies to any distribution taken before age 59½. The spouse must also begin taking RMDs by April 1 of the year after they turn 73, under the SECURE 2.0 Act rules. Missing an RMD triggers a 25% excise tax on the shortfall, or 10% if the spouse corrects it within 2 years.
If the spouse keeps the account as an inherited IRA, all distributions still count as ordinary taxable income. However, one key advantage applies: The surviving spouse can take distributions before age 59½ without the 10% early withdrawal penalty. This makes the inherited IRA option particularly useful for a younger surviving spouse who needs access to funds before retirement age.
If the spouse converts the inherited IRA to a Roth IRA, the full converted amount becomes taxable in the year of conversion. Going forward, qualified distributions from the Roth IRA are tax-free, provided the five-year holding period is met, and the spouse is at least 59½. Crucially, only a surviving spouse can convert an inherited traditional IRA to a Roth IRA—non-spouse beneficiaries do not have this option.
For inherited Roth IRAs, contributions made by the original owner are always tax-free upon withdrawal. Earnings are also tax-free if the Roth account was at least five years old at the time of the original owner's death. If the account is less than five years old, withdrawals of earnings may be subject to income tax.
What are some special circumstances you should consider?
Certain situations add additional layers of complexity to inherited IRA planning. Here are some important scenarios to be aware of.
What happens if you live in a community property state?
If you live in a community property state, you may have automatic rights to a portion of your spouse's IRA, even if you weren't explicitly named as the beneficiary.
Community property states include: Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. Alaska allows couples to opt into community property treatment.
Community property affects IRAs:
- In most community property states, assets acquired during the marriage are considered jointly owned by both spouses.
- This generally means you may be entitled to at least 50% of any IRA contributions and earnings that accumulated during your marriage.
- However, IRAs are unique because they're individual accounts with named beneficiaries.
There are a few other things to keep in mind if you live in a community property state:
- If your spouse named someone other than you as the IRA beneficiary (such as a child from a previous marriage), you might have a legal claim to your community property share.
- The interaction between community property law and federal retirement account law can be complex.
- If you believe you should have inherited an IRA but weren't named as beneficiary, consult with an estate attorney familiar with your state's community property laws.
This situation most commonly arises in blended families where a spouse has children from a previous relationship and attempted to leave retirement assets to those children.
What if a trust is named as the beneficiary?
Some people name a trust, rather than an individual, as the beneficiary of their IRA. This creates a more complex situation that requires professional guidance.
There are many reasons to name a trust as your beneficiary.
- To control how and when assets are distributed (for example, gradually releasing funds to a younger spouse)
- To protect assets from creditors
- To provide professional management of assets
- To ensure assets eventually pass to children from a previous marriage
There are two major types of trusts.
- Conduit (pass-through) trust: Requires that all IRA distributions be immediately paid out to the trust beneficiary. According to IRS regulations, this type of trust may allow the beneficiary to use their life expectancy for RMD calculations.
- Accumulation trust: Allows distributions to accumulate within the trust. This typically results in less favorable tax treatment because trust tax rates are very compressed.
Impact on spousal benefits: If you're the beneficiary of a trust that inherited your spouse's IRA, you may not have access to the favorable spousal rollover options discussed earlier in this guide. The trust, not you personally, is the IRA beneficiary.
What you should do: If you discover a trust is named as beneficiary, immediately consult with both an estate attorney and a financial advisor who specializes in trust-owned IRAs. They can review the trust document and help you understand whether the trust qualifies as a "see-through" trust under IRS rules and its tax implications. They can also confirm what distribution options are available and whether any provisions allow you to benefit from spousal treatment.
What happens if the spouse beneficiary dies?
If you inherit an IRA from your spouse and then pass away yourself, what happens to the remaining assets depends on which option you chose and who you named as your own beneficiary.
- If you rolled the IRA into your own name, the IRA becomes part of your estate and your named beneficiaries will inherit it according to standard IRA distribution rules. Those successor beneficiaries are typically non-spouse beneficiaries and are generally subject to the 10-year rule, which says they must empty the account by December 31 of the 10th year after the surviving spouse's death. If the surviving spouse had already started taking RMDs, annual distributions apply throughout the 10-year period.
- If the spouse made the SECURE 2.0 spousal election and dies before reaching the deceased spouse's RBD, the IRS treats the situation as if the surviving spouse died as the account owner. This means the surviving spouse's own beneficiaries apply the 10-year rule starting from the surviving spouse's death, potentially with a clean slate on annual RMDs during the 10-year window.
- If you kept the IRA as an inherited account, the beneficiary you named takes over and the same 10-year period starts from the surviving spouse’s date of death.
FAQs about IRA beneficiaries
Does a surviving spouse have to take a distribution from an inherited IRA in the year the account owner dies?
Yes, if the deceased spouse had already started taking RMDs, the surviving spouse must take the RMD for the year of death if the original owner had not yet taken it. The IRS treats that distribution as the deceased owner’s final RMD, and the surviving spouse must withdraw it by December 31 of that calendar year. Failure to do so triggers a 25% excise tax on the shortfall, or 10% if corrected within two years. If the original owner had not yet reached their required beginning date, no distribution is required for the year of death.
Is a younger surviving spouse better off keeping an inherited IRA or rolling it over?
It depends on whether the surviving spouse needs access to funds before age 59½. Keeping the account as an inherited IRA allows the spouse to take distributions free of penalty at any age, as the 10% early withdrawal penalty doesn’t apply to inherited IRAs. Once the spouse rolls the account into their own IRA, that protection disappears, and withdrawals before age 59½ become subject to the penalty. A practical strategy is to keep the inherited IRA for penalty-free access early on, then roll it over into a personal IRA after reaching age 59½ to reset the RMD clock to age 73.
What happens to an inherited IRA if the surviving spouse remarries?
Remarriage doesn’t directly affect the surviving spouse’s inherited IRA or spousal rollover. However, if the surviving spouse has rolled the inherited IRA into their own IRA and the new spouse is more than 10 years younger, the IRS allows the account owner to use the Joint Life Expectancy Table II for RMD calculations, which results in smaller required distributions.
Additionally, after rolling the account into their own IRA, the surviving spouse can name the new spouse as beneficiary, which means the new spouse could later inherit those assets with full spousal beneficiary rights. Estate planning after remarriage should account for how IRA beneficiary designations align with the overall plan.
What happens if the original IRA owner named the estate instead of the spouse as beneficiary?
If the estate is the named beneficiary rather than the surviving spouse, the spouse loses access to the unique spousal beneficiary options, including the spousal rollover, the ability to stretch distributions over their life expectancy, and the penalty-free early withdrawal benefit.
The IRS treats an estate as a non-designated beneficiary, which typically means the account must be distributed within five years if the owner died before their required beginning date, or over the owner's remaining life expectancy if death occurred after. Some custodians may allow a workaround through estate administration, but the rules are complex and uncertain.
This outcome is one of the most common and costly beneficiary designation mistakes. The IRS recommends reviewing IRA beneficiary designations after every major life event to ensure they reflect current intentions.