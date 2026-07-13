Spouse Beneficiary IRA Rules

Community property affects IRAs:

In most community property states, assets acquired during the marriage are considered jointly owned by both spouses.

This generally means you may be entitled to at least 50% of any IRA contributions and earnings that accumulated during your marriage.

However, IRAs are unique because they're individual accounts with named beneficiaries.

There are a few other things to keep in mind if you live in a community property state:

If your spouse named someone other than you as the IRA beneficiary (such as a child from a previous marriage), you might have a legal claim to your community property share.

The interaction between community property law and federal retirement account law can be complex.

If you believe you should have inherited an IRA but weren't named as beneficiary, consult with an estate attorney familiar with your state's community property laws.

This situation most commonly arises in blended families where a spouse has children from a previous relationship and attempted to leave retirement assets to those children.

What if a trust is named as the beneficiary?

Some people name a trust, rather than an individual, as the beneficiary of their IRA. This creates a more complex situation that requires professional guidance.

There are many reasons to name a trust as your beneficiary.

To control how and when assets are distributed (for example, gradually releasing funds to a younger spouse)

To protect assets from creditors

To provide professional management of assets

To ensure assets eventually pass to children from a previous marriage

There are two major types of trusts.

Conduit (pass-through) trust: Requires that all IRA distributions be immediately paid out to the trust beneficiary. According to IRS regulations, this type of trust may allow the beneficiary to use their life expectancy for RMD calculations.

Requires that all IRA distributions be immediately paid out to the trust beneficiary. According to IRS regulations, this type of trust may allow the beneficiary to use their life expectancy for RMD calculations. Accumulation trust: Allows distributions to accumulate within the trust. This typically results in less favorable tax treatment because trust tax rates are very compressed.

Impact on spousal benefits: If you're the beneficiary of a trust that inherited your spouse's IRA, you may not have access to the favorable spousal rollover options discussed earlier in this guide. The trust, not you personally, is the IRA beneficiary.

What you should do: If you discover a trust is named as beneficiary, immediately consult with both an estate attorney and a financial advisor who specializes in trust-owned IRAs. They can review the trust document and help you understand whether the trust qualifies as a "see-through" trust under IRS rules and its tax implications. They can also confirm what distribution options are available and whether any provisions allow you to benefit from spousal treatment.

What happens if the spouse beneficiary dies?

If you inherit an IRA from your spouse and then pass away yourself, what happens to the remaining assets depends on which option you chose and who you named as your own beneficiary.

If you rolled the IRA into your own name, the IRA becomes part of your estate and your named beneficiaries will inherit it according to standard IRA distribution rules . Those successor beneficiaries are typically non-spouse beneficiaries and are generally subject to the 10-year rule, which says they must empty the account by December 31 of the 10th year after the surviving spouse's death. If the surviving spouse had already started taking RMDs, annual distributions apply throughout the 10-year period.

Those successor beneficiaries are typically non-spouse beneficiaries and are generally subject to the 10-year rule, which says they must empty the account by December 31 of the 10th year after the surviving spouse's death. If the surviving spouse had already started taking RMDs, annual distributions apply throughout the 10-year period. If the spouse made the SECURE 2.0 spousal election and dies before reaching the deceased spouse's RBD, the IRS treats the situation as if the surviving spouse died as the account owner. This means the surviving spouse's own beneficiaries apply the 10-year rule starting from the surviving spouse's death, potentially with a clean slate on annual RMDs during the 10-year window.

If you kept the IRA as an inherited account, the beneficiary you named takes over and the same 10-year period starts from the surviving spouse’s date of death.

FAQs about IRA beneficiaries

Does a surviving spouse have to take a distribution from an inherited IRA in the year the account owner dies?

Yes, if the deceased spouse had already started taking RMDs, the surviving spouse must take the RMD for the year of death if the original owner had not yet taken it. The IRS treats that distribution as the deceased owner’s final RMD, and the surviving spouse must withdraw it by December 31 of that calendar year. Failure to do so triggers a 25% excise tax on the shortfall, or 10% if corrected within two years. If the original owner had not yet reached their required beginning date, no distribution is required for the year of death.

Is a younger surviving spouse better off keeping an inherited IRA or rolling it over?

It depends on whether the surviving spouse needs access to funds before age 59½. Keeping the account as an inherited IRA allows the spouse to take distributions free of penalty at any age, as the 10% early withdrawal penalty doesn’t apply to inherited IRAs. Once the spouse rolls the account into their own IRA, that protection disappears, and withdrawals before age 59½ become subject to the penalty. A practical strategy is to keep the inherited IRA for penalty-free access early on, then roll it over into a personal IRA after reaching age 59½ to reset the RMD clock to age 73.

What happens to an inherited IRA if the surviving spouse remarries?

Remarriage doesn’t directly affect the surviving spouse’s inherited IRA or spousal rollover. However, if the surviving spouse has rolled the inherited IRA into their own IRA and the new spouse is more than 10 years younger, the IRS allows the account owner to use the Joint Life Expectancy Table II for RMD calculations, which results in smaller required distributions.

Additionally, after rolling the account into their own IRA, the surviving spouse can name the new spouse as beneficiary, which means the new spouse could later inherit those assets with full spousal beneficiary rights. Estate planning after remarriage should account for how IRA beneficiary designations align with the overall plan.

What happens if the original IRA owner named the estate instead of the spouse as beneficiary?

If the estate is the named beneficiary rather than the surviving spouse, the spouse loses access to the unique spousal beneficiary options, including the spousal rollover, the ability to stretch distributions over their life expectancy, and the penalty-free early withdrawal benefit.

The IRS treats an estate as a non-designated beneficiary, which typically means the account must be distributed within five years if the owner died before their required beginning date, or over the owner's remaining life expectancy if death occurred after. Some custodians may allow a workaround through estate administration, but the rules are complex and uncertain.

This outcome is one of the most common and costly beneficiary designation mistakes. The IRS recommends reviewing IRA beneficiary designations after every major life event to ensure they reflect current intentions.