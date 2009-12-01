Charitable giving in trusts

A charitable trust allows you to give to your favorite charity while still generating a stream of income from the donated assets.
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Updated on: April 26, 2024 · 5 min read
Trusts can be an effective way to accomplish charitable gift-giving. While there are some disadvantages to setting up a charitable giving trust, such trusts also offer many benefits, making them a valuable estate planning tool for many individuals interested.
In a charitable trust, there is a grantor or donor—the person who creates the trust and then funds the trust by transferring assets to it. A charitable organization, usually a 501(c)(3) or tax-exempt organization, is one of the named beneficiaries. Additional beneficiaries typically include the donor and/or the donor's family members.
The donor also designates a trustee who will manage the assets in the trust. The income and principal from the trust are then distributed according to the terms of the trust. If non-income-producing assets are transferred into the trust, the trustee usually sells the assets and invests the proceeds of the sales into income-producing property.
There are two primary types of charitable trusts:
When people talk about a charitable giving trust, they're likely to be thinking about a charitable remainder trust. The charitable lead trust is more useful to wealthier individuals who want to give to their favorite charity and who don't have any need for the income generated by the trust.
There are two types of charitable remainder trusts:
Charitable trusts offer donors several benefits, including the following:
There are, however, some disadvantages to a charitable trust, including the following:
Like any other trust vehicle, starting a charitable trust involves setting up the trust document, funding the trust, designating beneficiaries, including a designated charity, and appointing a trustee. When creating a charitable trust, the following are some important considerations:
The irrevocable nature of the charitable trust means you cannot change your mind about most of the terms of the trust once it's been created, so it's important to take the time to consider and evaluate how you want your charitable trust to be set up.
Charitable giving trusts can be an ideal option in an estate plan if charitable giving is important to you, but you still want your beneficiaries to benefit from the donated assets, either through a steady income stream or when the trust ends.
