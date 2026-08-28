Estate Planning vs. Will: What Americans Need to Know Before Choosing

Eden Gravina was extremely helpful in… Eden Gravina was extremely helpful in getting me signed up with the appropriate instrument for my estate planning needs. Very impressive !!! Thank you ! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Kurt W. ( NYC, USA) August 5, 2026

My customer service agent named "Jay"… My customer service agent named "Jay" did a fantastic job! More specifically, he spoke very clearly and confidently as he assisted me to tediously revise and update my POA, Last Will & Testament and Basic Living Will documents, in a step-by-step-manner, within one hour! I was extremely pleased with customer service provided by Legal Zoom.com! Respectfully, Michael D. Clark Michael Clark July 28, 2026

Peace of Mind I had a great experience with LegalZoom. The process was straightforward, professional, and gave me peace of mind knowing that I have taken important steps to protect my assets and prepare for the future. Completing my estate planning has made me feel much more secure, and I can rest easier knowing that I have a clear plan in place for my family and loved ones. I’m very pleased with my experience and feel that my future and legacy are much safer now that this is done. Maxwell Hightower July 17, 2026

Love legal zoom Love legal zoom! They made it so easy to handle our estate planning ! It’s identical to what an estate lawyer would have done at a fraction of the cost! We are so impressed with the outcome! If you’re concerned it’s going be too hard to do it yourself don’t they have made it so absolutely simple for you to do it takes no time at all. If you’re hesitating don’t!! Just do it!!! You’ll be so thankful you did! Plus, if you have any questions or concerns, they have live support to help you around the clock!! Thank you legal zoom !! Melvyn May 21, 2026

Easy and Fast tool, plenty of online support. It was very easy to answer the questionnaire for creating Estate Planning documents; including our Last Will and Testament. It was also easy to arrange a review by an attorney via Legal Zoom who is located just 20 minutes away. We met on a phone call and validated everything was good. Chat support was also very helpful. gcaisse May 14, 2026

LegalZoom - Trust and Estate Planning Made Easy LegalZoom made amending my trust and estate documents extremely easy. The process took very little time and what can be, or is, an intimidating process was made simple and intuitive. The customer service team was able to assist me with a minor task that I did not understand. Overall a great experience and I highly recommend LegalZoom. David Piccerelli February 5, 2026

LEGAL ZOOM -Trust Planning Legal Zoom handled my estate TRUST planning for my two daughters and I am extremely pleased with the level of competency and professionalism I received. Sandhya Nagabhushan-Sharma April 15, 2026

I researched online Estate Planning and… I researched online Estate Planning and decided I would go with Legal Zoom. I had heard commercials and watched YouTube videos, so it seemed like the perfect choice. I decided to go with the couples Pro? Version. It’s really easy to follow the questions and I found it to be quite simple to understand. I finished completing my questions and when I got to the end, I was asked to verify the answers for the printing and mailing. I wasn’t sure if I should finish that step because I had not answered any questions regarding my husband’s Will. So I decided to ask a question in the live Chat. I had the pleasure of chatting with Quience today. I wasn’t sure if I should complete my will, print and mail it or wait until I have completed my husband’s will. Quience advised me to proceed with printing and mailing my Will, and once I have completed it then I will be able to complete my husband’s Will. Quience also waited until I answered and completed my husband’s Will in the Chat just in case I needed further assistance. I can’t say enough great things about Quience. Oftentimes you just don’t feel as though the person that you are chatting with actually cares or wants to help you. I am very happy with my entire experience with Legal Zoom. If you have been putting off important decisions for your Estate Planning, consider Legal Zoom. I am so glad that I did!!! Karen Barnes March 30, 2026

LegalZoom made it very easy to update… LegalZoom made it very easy to update my will, healthcare directive, and related documents. I highly recommend LegalZoom if you need straightforward documents prepared correctly and at a low cost. Perry March 29, 2026

Will/Trust It was so easy and convenient to re-accomplish my Legal Will/trust online. JAMES KATSIKIDES March 20, 2026

Easy and cost effective It was super easy to fill in the information as I updated my last will and testament. The money I saved by doing it with Legal zoom vs live with an attorney was significant. Thank you Legal Zoom. Mary February 25, 2026

We definitely recommend Legal Zoom for Estate planning. On February 15th my husband and I ordered the Will Estate plan from Legal Zoom. The forms were easy for us to understand and since we had gathered info before hand it took us less than 2 hours to complete. Brenda Duchesneau February 15, 2026

This was my first time dealing with… This was my first time dealing with Estate Planning. Everyone I called for support was helpful and happy to assist. Patty February 19, 2026

I set up my Trust I set up my Trust, Will, Health Directive, and Power of Attorney all at the same time with their estate plan. Incredibly easy. Of course I had to dig out all the info, but the input was simple and straightforward, and the free consults were priceless. Had I used an attorney alone, it would easily have cost me 3k+. Thanks Legal Zoom! Michael D. McClish April 23, 2025

Legal Zoom is affordable legal guidance. Legal Zoom has been a lesson in estate planning, living trusts, and wills. I'm glad for the service, it made taking on an essential procedure less daunting than imagined. Along with the help I received from my dear sister, and the legal advice provided by one of your attorneys, we were able to complete my living trust, will, and end of life instructions will little stress. I'm glad I took my friend's advice to look you up. All in all, yours is the choice for those of us on a budget. John Zane November 10, 2025

User-Friendly Will & Estate Plan Process The process to create a personal Will & Estate Plan, including a power of attorney and advanced medical directive was very user friendly and fast. The signing directions and explanatory documentation was also very helpful. The cost was reasonable and the on-line assistance chat feature allowed for quick resolution of a special request. COH October 7, 2025

First pass at Estate Plan, prior to receiving Documents Preparation of documents for an estate plan was quick and easy. Meeting with the attorney went well. He had reviewed my very straight forward documents and found no problems. Donald Heft September 8, 2025

LegalZoom.com…a company you can trust It’s just a great company to deal with. I am so glad I chose them to help me with my living will/estate plan! Joseph Austin August 8, 2025

Legal Zoom is very easy estate planning. This was very easy to do, and Beth was very patient and so helpful with the process. I appreciate the time she took to make sure I had everything covered. It is very reassuring to know I have my final wishes on paper. Glennis Hogan July 22, 2025